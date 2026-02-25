

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) reported earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $68.1 million, or $0.203 per share. This compares with $106.4 million, or $0.318 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 76.4% to $672.0 million from $381.0 million last year.



WiseTech Global Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $68.1 Mln. vs. $106.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.203 vs. $0.318 last year. -Revenue: $672.0 Mln vs. $381.0 Mln last year.



