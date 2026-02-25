

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Positive sentiment returned to the German equity markets on Wednesday amidst an easing in global worries surrounding AI as well as trade tariffs. The DAX benchmark that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rebounded on Wednesday supported by positive earning updates, easing in geopolitical tensions as well as favorable economic indicators.



Data released on Wednesday confirmed preliminary estimates that showed Germany's economy expanding by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, clearly rebounding from the stagnation recorded in the previous quarter.



Data released on Wednesday also showed Germany's GfK Consumer Climate Indicator dropping to -24.7 heading into March from a marginally revised -24.2 in the prior period but missing market estimates of -23.1.



The DAX benchmark has gained 0.31 percent on Wednesday to trade at 25,099.88 versus 25,021.65 at the previous close. The day's trading ranged between a high of 25,099.88 and a low of 24,990.38.



Despite losses at the onset of the current week, the index is holding on to gains of almost 12 percent over the past year. The index had touched an all-time high of 25,507.79 on January 13.



In the 40-scrip index, 20 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone. Siemens Energy topped with gains of 2.4 percent followed by Siemens that rallied 1.9 percent. E.ON added 1.8 percent whereas Commerzbank gained 1.7 percent. MTU Aero Engines as well as RWE also recorded increase of close to 1.2 percent.



Heidelberg Materials led losses with a decline of 3.9 percent followed by Fresenius that declined 3.6 percent. Beiersdorf slipped 2.5 percent. Rheinmetall as well as Volkswagen lost more than 1 percent.



Despite uncertainty on the trade tariff front, the greenback remains resilient above the flatline. The six-currency Dollar Index has firmed up to 97.86 from 97.84 on Tuesday.



The EUR/USD pair has edged up 0.12 percent to 1.1787 after ranging between 1.1808 and 1.1772. The EUR/GBP pair is trading 0.07 percent lower at 0.8720. Amidst the yen's weakness, the EUR/JPY pair has rallied 0.57 percent to 184.56.



Amidst a respite from the AI-led panic that had rocked markets on Tuesday, global bond yields are trading on a mixed note. Ten-year German bond yields have spiked 0.25 percent overnight to 2.7148 percent. The yield which was at 2.7080 percent at the previous close ranged between 2.7198 percent and 2.7098 percent in the day's trading.



