

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Interpol and the Brazilian government have signed a landmark agreement to significantly strengthen the fight against organized crime in South America.



Supported by the Brazilian Federal Police and the National Secretariat on Drug Policies and Asset Management and backed by a financial contribution from the Government of Brazil, the agreement will see the creation of a specialized Task Force to be based at Interpol's Regional Bureau in Buenos Aires.



The initiative will bring together law enforcement and public security experts from across South America, including specialists from the Amazon International Police Cooperation Center (CCPI Amazônia) in Manaus, to address the most pressing transnational criminal threats facing the region.



Serving as a central operational hub, the Task Force will focus on mapping, monitoring and analysis of drug trafficking routes and related criminal activities in cross border areas and the Amazon region.



The Task Force's mission also includes the identification and arrest of high-value criminal targets; dismantling illicit financial structures; the identification, tracing and recovery of illicit assets; and coordinating joint operations targeting transnational criminal organizations.



The initiative marks a new level of international cooperation between Brazil and INTERPOL, reinforcing the fight against criminal organizations operating at the national, regional and global levels.



The International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control. Headquartered in Lyon, France, it is the world's largest international police organization.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News