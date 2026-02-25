Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assays from 25-3552-51 (initial assays announced 19-Jan-2026), plus results from two other holes drilled at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

25-3552-51 - Extends previous interval announced on 19-Jan-2026, totalling 29.9m of 15.3% Zn+Pb, 552 g/t Ag and 0.67% Cu (from 338m downhole, at base of Waulsortian Limestone), to:

52.3m of 10.3% Zn+Pb (5.8% Zn and 4.5% Pb), 330 g/t Ag, 0.40% Cu , including today's new assays from immediately below base of Waulsortian Limestone: 22.4m of 3.8% Zn+Pb (0.6% Zn and 3.2% Pb), 33 g/t Ag (from 368m), incl.

16.8m of 4.8% Zn+Pb (0.8% Zn and 4.0% Pb), 42 g/t Ag , incl. 7.5m of 8.1% Zn+Pb (0.9% Zn and 7.2% Pb), 61 g/t Ag , incl. 2.8m of 10.6% Zn+Pb (0.9% Zn and 9.7% Pb), 99 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu

- Extends previous interval announced on 19-Jan-2026, totalling 29.9m of 15.3% Zn+Pb, 552 g/t Ag and 0.67% Cu (from 338m downhole, at base of Waulsortian Limestone), to: Deeper in the same hole, three new and significant Cu-Ag zones encountered, representing 350m step-out SW of previous test of Deeper Cu-Ag target:

8.4m of 5.7% Zn+Pb (0.1% Zn and 5.6% Pb), 132 g/t Ag, 0.52% Cu (from 401m), incl.

3.7m of 2.7% Zn+Pb (0.1% Zn and 2.5% Pb), 225 g/t Ag, 1.03% Cu, 0.07% Sb , incl. 1.0m of 10.3% Zn+Pb (0.5% Zn and 9.8% Pb), 601 g/t Ag, 3.19% Cu, 0.19% Sb 9.3m of 17 g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu (from 415m) incl.

2.7m of 35 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu 11.1m of 12 g/t Ag, 0.42% Cu (from 560m), incl.

2.7m of 26 g/t Ag, 1.10% Cu

encountered, representing 350m step-out SW of previous test of Deeper Cu-Ag target: Cu-Ag mineralization associated with steeply south-dipping fault zones, interpreted to be continuation of Cu-Ag bearing fault zones intersected 350m to the NE (in holes 25-3552-40, -44 and -47, announced last year)

This adds strong evidence supporting hypothesis that Cu-Ag bearing fault zones may extend along the strike length of the entire Ballywire discovery

One remaining batch of assays is pending from today's hole, including from another fault zone

"Today's results represent a major step forward in our understanding of the Deeper Cu-Ag target at Ballywire," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "With significant Cu-Ag bearing fault structures now pierced along two drill fences located 350m apart, we have much higher conviction that Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization may extend across the entire discovery to date. This may also help us vector towards more mineralization beyond the current discovery footprint. It is also highly encouraging that today's results immediately below the Waulsortian Limestone add up to our best hit to date - over 50m of strong zinc-lead and silver mineralization with significant copper grades. Overall, today's intercepts demonstrate that Ballywire's exploration upside continues to accelerate. With a robust treasury and our most ambitious drill campaign to date - four rigs turning at Ballywire - we are poised to continue unlocking this discovery's full potential over the coming months."

Exhibit 1. Cross-Section A-A' Showing 25-3552-51 at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/285205_4de531d264913bf8_002full.jpg

Note: True thickness of the bedding-parallel and steeply-dipping mineralized intervals in hole 25-3552-51 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be approx. 90-100% and 70-80%, respectively; 'Prev.' means previously reported

Exhibit 2. Plan Map of Main Ballywire Discovery Corridor, Showing New Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/285205_4de531d264913bf8_003full.jpg

Note: "Sub-WL" means sub-Waulsortian Limestone; "Anom. Minz" means anomalous mineralization (see text for details)

Exhibit 3. Today's Assays from Four Zones of Mineralization in 25-3552-51 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sb

(%) 25-3552-51 368.70 391.11 22.41 0.64 3.16 3.79 32.7 0.06 - Incl. 368.70 385.51 16.81 0.78 3.99 4.76 41.8 0.07 0.01 Incl. 368.70 383.67 14.97 0.80 4.33 5.13 45.5 0.07 0.01 Incl. 382.87 383.67 0.80 1.55 6.39 7.94 137.0 0.24 0.02 And 368.70 376.19 7.49 0.88 7.19 8.06 61.3 0.07 0.01 Incl. 368.70 375.25 6.55 0.97 7.36 8.34 66.3 0.08 0.01 Incl. 368.70 371.50 2.80 0.89 9.72 10.61 98.6 0.15 0.01 Incl. 370.58 371.50 0.92 1.17 14.85 16.02 141.0 0.35 0.02



















And 401.38 409.75 8.37 0.10 5.57 5.67 131.9 0.52 0.04 Incl. 403.26 409.75 6.49 0.11 5.43 5.55 159.6 0.65 0.05 Incl. 405.10 408.81 3.71 0.13 2.53 2.66 224.5 1.03 0.07 Incl. 405.10 406.05 0.95 0.46 9.81 10.27 601.0 3.19 0.19



















And 415.37 424.70 9.33 0.02 0.46 0.47 17.2 0.17 0.02 Incl. 421.99 424.70 2.71 0.02 0.02 0.04 34.6 0.36 0.06



















And 559.89 570.96 11.07 0.02 0.01 0.03 12.3 0.42 0.04 Incl. 564.52 570.03 5.51 0.03 0.01 0.03 19.3 0.67 0.06 Incl. 564.52 567.26 2.74 0.04 0.01 0.05 25.7 1.10 0.09

Note: True thickness of the mineralized intervals above and below 371.5m as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be approx. 90-100% and 70-80%, respectively; "-" means less than 0.01%; assays still pending from 249-255m, 427-557m and 585-627m

Exhibit 4. Previously Announced (19-Jan-2026) Assays from 25-3552-51 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sb

(%) 25-3552-51 319.52 331.51 11.99 2.03 0.51 2.53 10.1 0.01 - Incl. 324.20 329.66 5.46 2.87 0.64 3.50 12.1 0.01 - Incl. 324.20 325.05 0.85 6.86 1.30 8.16 24.7 0.01 - Incl. 328.78 329.66 0.88 4.96 1.76 6.72 27.7 0.01 0.01 And 338.83 368.70 29.87 9.74 5.52 15.26 552.3 0.67 0.06 Incl. 339.78 343.53 3.75 23.47 4.41 27.88 82.5 0.04 0.02 Incl. 339.78 342.58 2.80 26.14 4.93 31.07 90.2 0.05 0.02 And 350.96 357.52 6.56 7.74 10.09 17.82 144.8 0.12 0.01 Incl. 354.72 357.52 2.80 5.12 16.76 21.89 248.0 0.24 0.02 Incl. 356.57 357.52 0.95 3.63 13.05 16.68 435.0 0.51 0.03 And 358.48 366.91 8.43 10.40 7.84 18.24 1,775.6 2.21 0.18 Incl. 363.13 365.35 2.22 16.72 13.16 29.88 3,365.6 3.71 0.36 Incl. 364.08 365.35 1.27 12.40 10.55 22.95 4,260.0 4.58 0.46

Note: True thickness of the mineralized intervals in hole 25-3552-51 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be approx. 90-100%; "-" means less than 0.01%

Exhibit 5. Combined (New and Previously Announced) Assays from 25-3552-51 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sb

(%) 25-3552-51 338.83 391.11 52.28 5.84 4.51 10.35 329.6 0.40 0.03 Incl. 338.83 385.51 46.68 6.52 4.97 11.48 368.5 0.45 0.04 Incl. 339.78 376.19 36.41 8.08 6.00 14.08 465.4 0.56 0.05

Ballywire Drill Update

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 75 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including the most recent two holes (25-468-18, 25-3552-50) reported today. Today's results from 25-3552-51 are in addition to partial assays announced on 19-Jan-2026. A third and final batch of results from this hole is pending and expected to be released over the coming weeks. Today's results are summarized above and below (see Exhibits 1 to 6).

Mineralization reported today consists predominantly of sphalerite, galena and pyrite, with Cu-Ag bearing zones also containing chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite. Germanium (and gallium) assays were run for a key portion of the intercept announced 19-Jan-2026 from hole 25-3552-51. The results totalled 28.9m of 7.3 g/t Ge and 5.5 g/t Ga (plus 15.6% Zn+Pb, 570 g/t Ag, 0.69% Cu, 0.06% Sb), including (a) 3.8m (from 339.8m) of 16.0 g/t Ge, 5.6 g/t Ga (plus 27.9% Zn+Pb, 82 g/t Ag); (b) 6.6m (from 350.0m) of 4.8 g/t Ge and 8.9 g/t Ga (plus 15.9% Zn+Pb, 83 g/t Ag); and (c) 7.8m (from 360.3m) of 9.9 g/t Ge and 6.2 g/t Ga (plus 20.5% Zn+Pb, 1586 g/t Ag, 1.89% Cu and 0.17% Sb).





Exhibit 6. Regional Gravity Map Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/285205_4de531d264913bf8_004full.jpg

Note: Of the four gravity-high anomalies above, only the 'C' anomaly has been systematically drilled to date; "Anom. Minz" means anomalous mineralization (see text for details)

Hole 25-468-18 was drilled on the SW portion of the Ballywire discovery, filling in an approximate 100m long gap (see Exhibit 2) between holes 25-468-17 (see news release dated 19-Jan-2026) and G11-468-01 (see news release dated 07-Sep-2021). The hole returned 14.2m of 0.31% Zn+Pb (0.17% Zn and 0.14% Pb) and 2.2 g/t Ag (from 301m downhole), including 0.9m of 1.43% Zn+Pb (1.14% Zn and 0.29% Pb) and 5.7 g/t Ag. This demonstrates continuity of the mineralizing system at this locality, justifying follow-up drilling further up-dip (planned later this year) and down dip (ongoing) along this section.

Hole 25-3552-50 was drilled approx. 400m ESE of its nearest drill hole (25-3552-49), on the far east portion of the Ballywire discovery (see Exhibit 2 and 6), approx. halfway towards gravity anomaly D (currently being drill tested). This hole returned anomalous mineralization totalling 2.9m of 0.04% Zn+Pb (0.04% Zn and 0.01% Pb) (from 406m downhole), adding confidence in vectoring towards anomaly D.

Four rigs are currently drilling at Ballywire, with the aim of completing over 20,000m in Ireland in 2026 (approx. 85% of which is planned at Ballywire). Currently, ten (10) new holes are completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed), in progress and/or about to be drilled. These are shown in Exhibit 2, including: (i) three holes collared on the fence hosting today's 25-468-18 results; (ii) one hole testing down-dip of today's 25-3552-51 results; (iii) one hole testing approx. 100m SW of today's 25-3552-51; (iv) three holes planned in a fan pattern immediately SW of G11-3552-08; (v) one hole drilling immediately up-dip of today's hole 25-3552-50; and (vi) one hole testing 300m NE of the above drilling, testing the 'D' gravity-high anomaly (see Exhibit 2 and 6).

Exhibit 7. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/285205_4de531d264913bf8_005full.jpg

Notes to Exhibit 7: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2025); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.35m to 1.15m with an average (over 222 samples) of 0.93m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 34 element four acid ICP-AES (codes ME-ICP61 and ME-OG62) and when applicable, lithium borate fusion analysis for germanium (and gallium) (code ME-MS81). Other than paying for a professional analytical service, Group Eleven has no relationship with ALS.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)

10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)

10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)

11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)

29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and

11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)

15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)

12.0m of 1.4% Zn+Pb, 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including

6.4m of 2.1% Zn+Pb, 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)

39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)

25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb, 28 g/t Ag (25-3552-39)

52.3m of 10.3% Zn+Pb, 330 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu (25-3552-51), including

8.4m of 18.2% Zn+Pb, 1776 g/t Ag, 2.21% Cu and 0.18% Sb (25-3552-51)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.8% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (13.6%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)

2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2025)

