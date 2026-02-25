

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech Republic's industrial producer prices declined at the fastest pace in nearly nine-and-a-half years in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index decreased 3.0 percent yearly in January, following a 2.1 percent drop in December. Economists had expected a 2.4 percent fall. Prices have been falling since February 2025.



Further, this was the steepest rate of decline since August 2016, when prices decreased 3.4 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy slumped 8.2 percent, which largely influenced the overall decline. Data showed that prices for intermediate goods fell 1.1 percent and those of non-durable consumer goods dropped by 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, prices for durable consumer goods grew 2.5 percent.



Excluding energy, industrial producer prices were 0.8 percent lower in January.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.7 percent versus a 0.2 percent fall in December.



