Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - NamSys Inc. (TSXV: CTZ) (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, today reports the results of operations for the fiscal year. All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars.

Fiscal Year Highlights (for the twelve months ended October 31, 2025, compared to October 31, 2024)

Revenue of $7,891,605 increased by 15% or $1,051,459 compared to $6,840,146.

Gross profit of $5,078,409 increased by 19% or $809,041 compared to $4,269,368.

Net income of $2,486,109 increased 19% or $395,634 compared to $2,090,475 ($0.08 per share).

Net cash of $10,175,672 increased by 26% or $2,128,321 compared to $8,047,351 and now represents $0.37 of net cash per diluted share.

"Fiscal 2025 was a record year for NamSys, and these results reflect the hard work and dedication of our employees, the commitment of our business partners, and the continued trust and support of our valued customers," said Jason Siemens, President & CEO.

The financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2025, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys' proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This Media Release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including the success of the Corporation's sales strategies.

