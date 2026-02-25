Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its late fall exploration program at its 100% owned Gravitas project (the "Project") in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Québec, one of Canada's most prolific mining districts.

Following strong results earlier this season (see NeoTerrex news release dated October 28, 2025), NeoTerrex expanded its exploration footprint across previously underexplored portions of the Project. The latest work continues to demonstrate the Project's potential for both precious and base metals, especially copper ("Cu"), silver ("Ag") and gold ("Au").

New Vein Discovery - Maxwell Block

On the centrally located Maxwell Block, approximately one kilometre from a past-producing base metals mine, NeoTerrex uncovered a previously unknown mineralized vein hosting both base and precious metals.

The vein was exposed manually over a 13-metre strike length before disappearing beneath overburden, with widths ranging from 1 metre to 30 centimetres. Despite limited bedrock exposure, the discovery highlights the strong potential for discovering new concealed mineralization near past producing deposits. A review of the historical work indicates no samples, and no drilling has ever occurred in this area.

Three grab samples were taken and were assayed for both precious and base metals which returned the following values.

Sample UTME UTMN Cu (%) Ag ppm Au ppm L809716 655590 5248191 0.65 7.29 0.60 L809717 655590 5248191 0.10 18.35 0.71 L809718 655590 5248191 0.09 2.20 0.21

The discovery was made late in the season and follow-up could not be completed due to snow cover. The Company intends to return early in the upcoming season to undertake geophysics and trenching to determine the extent of the mineralization and its potential.

Silver Near the Petosa Tungsten Zone

Exploration around the historical Petosa Tungsten Zone revealed a broader mineralizing system than previously recognized. Newly identified outcrops located within 30 metres of the tungsten zone returned silver values ranging from 1 to 6 g/t Ag. The presence of anomalous silver in proximity to known tungsten mineralization strengthens the interpretation of a robust, multi-phase hydrothermal system and enhances the Project's polymetallic potential.

Curie Zone - Expanding Gold-Copper-Silver System

New sampling approximately 300 metres west of the previous discovery has identified additional mineralization, with the best grab sample returning 0.28 g/t Au, 0.42% Cu and 8.15 g/t Ag.

The newly designated Curie Zone now defines an area approximately 600 metres by 200 metres containing numerous anomalous gold, copper, and silver values. The scale of the anomaly, combined with consistent multi-element enrichment, indicates a favourable geological environment capable of hosting a larger mineralized system.

A summary of the best results to date within the Curie Zone is provided below:

Sample UTME UTMN Cu (%) Ag ppm Au ppm M524751 649949 5245259 1.22 3.58 0.61 M524658 649918 5245115 1.16 1.44 0.32 M524660 649913 5245116 1.23 1.48 0.36 L563383 649915 5245114 0.45 2.17 0.55 L563384 649915 5245114 0.33 2.45 0.45 L563380 649962 5245145 0.12 0.36 0.12 L563365 650722 5246129 0.03 0.27 0.12 M524667 649883 5245045 0.51 6.94 0.11 M524661 649913 5245114 0.46 2.55 0.11

Southern Block - Mineralized Vein Target

On the southern block, a 35-metre north-south trending quartz vein hosting copper-bearing sulphides was discovered early last summer. Trenching is planned as soon as ground conditions permit, with the objective of determining true width and continuity.

Sample UTME UTMN Cu (%) Ag ppm L563367 653257 5240358 1.80 9.09 L563368 653242 5240348 4.06 13.3 M524630 653246 5240328 1.75 1.14 M524731 653241 5240327 1.98 1.02 M524733 653247 5240338 2.48 15.5 M524734 653249 5240350 1.84 7.17

Building Momentum at Gravitas

Mathieu Stephens, President and CEO of NeoTerrex commented: "With multiple mineralized zones now identified across several blocks, Gravitas is demonstrating that the historical mining region still has much potential for new discoveries. What began as a tungsten-focused project is now clearly evolving into a diversified gold-copper-silver-tungsten project with numerous discoveries to develop."

Each phase of work continues to reveal new mineralized centres, strengthening management's belief that Gravitas hosts a broader and more dynamic system than initially recognized. Warranting further work consisting of surface prospecting and geological mapping, mechanical trenching, in preparation for an initial drill program as none of these discoveries have been previously drilled.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades on the Project. Analyses were performed by ALS Canada Ltd. with the analytical procedure performed in Sudbury (ON) and Val d'Or (QC). All samples were analyzed using the methods ME-OG46, Cu-OG46, ME-MS85 and ME-MS41. Blanks and certified reference materials (CRMs) with known grades were inserted among the samples (OREAS 622 and CDN-W-2).

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and CEO of NeoTerrex, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Gravitas Project

The Project is in the Belleterre area, within the prolific Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. The Project is easily accessible due to a network of paved and forestry roads and benefits from the proximity of local small towns and villages. The area is known to have several past producing mines, including the former Belleterre gold mine between 1936 and 1959.

About NeoTerrex

NeoTerrex's projects are located in Québec, a province recognized for its exceptional infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework, and growing importance within the North American critical minerals supply chain. With a portfolio of well-positioned assets, NeoTerrex is strategically aligned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for rare earth elements and other key materials essential to the defense industry and clean-energy transition.

