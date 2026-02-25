

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The FTSE 100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange rebounded emphatically on Wednesday to touch a fresh record. The rally was supported by gains in banking and mining scrips. The index touched an all-time-high of 10,788.55 on Wednesday amidst easing tensions about AI disruptions as well as trade tariff scenario.



The FTSE 100 which had closed at 10,680.59 on Tuesday traded between 10,701.20 and 10,788.55 on Wednesday.



The index is currently trading at 10,783.10, jumping 0.96 percent from the previous close. The rally has helped the benchmark to clock gains of almost 24.4 percent over the course of the past one year.



In the 100-scrip index, 69 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone.



St James's Place topped gains with a surge of more than 6 percent. Fresnillo and HSBC Holdings rallied around 5.7 percent. Metlen Energy and Metals also rallied more than 5 percent.



Diageo slumped 7.4 percent. Haleon followed with losses of 4.6 percent. Croda International as well as Convatec Group suffered losses of more than 2 percent.



Currency market movements on Wednesday revealed the resilience of the U.S. dollar. The six-currency Dollar Index on Wednesday strengthened to 97.93 from 97.84 at close on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair has in the meanwhile edged down 0.04 percent to 1.3491. The sterling ranged between $1.3534 and $1.3491 in the day's trade. The EUR/GBP pair is trading flat at 0.8726. Amidst the yen's weakness, the GBP/JPY pair is currently trading 0.62 percent higher at 211.54. The pair ranged between 211.86 and 210.01.



Amidst a mixed movement in bond yields globally, ten-year bond yields in the U.K. spiked 0.37 percent on Wednesday. The yields ranged between 4.3330 percent and 4.3120 percent over the course of the day. Yields had closed at 4.3070 percent a day earlier.



