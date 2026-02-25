

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Yancoal Australia Ltd (YAL.AX) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at A$440 million, or A$0.333 per share. This compares with A$1.216 billion, or A$0.921 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.3% to A$5.949 billion from A$6.860 billion last year.



Yancoal Australia Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$440 Mln. vs. A$1.216 Bln. last year. -EPS: A$0.333 vs. A$0.921 last year. -Revenue: A$5.949 Bln vs. A$6.860 Bln last year.



