

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies rebounded on Wednesday amidst an easing in worries about the potential disruption by AI and a global rally in equity markets. Net inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products on Tuesday also supported a revival in the crypto market sentiment.



Overall crypto market capitalization has increased more than 3 percent in the past 24 hours while Bitcoin rebounded to a 24-hour high of $66,284.59.



The crypto market rally came ahead of the earnings release by AI giant NVIDIA scheduled for release after the bell on Wednesday. The company's earnings as well as forward guidance are expected to drive global market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are currently trading in the green. A risk-on rally in Asian equity markets also boosted crypto market sentiment.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has rallied 3.1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.26 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has in the meanwhile decreased 9 percent overnight to $91 billion.



However, the CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market continues to show a level of 11. The level denotes extreme fear.



Amidst the risk-on sentiment, and a market capitalization of $315 billion, market share of stablecoins has decreased to 13.92 percent of the overall crypto market. Bitcoin currently commands a market share of 57.89 percent whereas Ethereum accounts for 10.22 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency is trading 3.5 percent higher at $65,418.24. The current price is around 48 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 3.3 percent in the past week and is saddled with year-to-date losses of more than 25 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $258 million on Tuesday versus net outflows of $204 million on Monday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with inflows of $83 million followed by iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) that recorded inflows of $79 million. Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) also recorded inflows of more than $71 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum has also rallied 5.5 percent overnight as it rose to $1,926.07. The leading alternate coin is trading 61 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,941.80 and $1,804.11.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $9 million on Tuesday versus outflows of $50 million on Monday.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has improved to the 81st position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP gained 3.7 percent overnight to trade at $1.38, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB added 3.1 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $605.06. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana jumped 8.3 percent overnight to $83.14. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall added 1.7 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2853. The trading price is 35 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin rebounded 3.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0941. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) rallied 2.1 percent and is currently trading at $488.53 which is 89 percent below the cryptocurrency's record high of $4,355.62 touched on December 20, 2017.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News