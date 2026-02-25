Resource estimate highlights:

Measured Mineral Resources of 272 million tonnes (Mt), Indicated Mineral Resources of 337 Mt, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 503 Mt at a 0.2% copper equivalent (CuEq) cut-off grade, or

272 Mt of Measured Mineral Resources, expressed in contained metal, total 2.61 billion pounds (Blb) of copper equivalent (CuEq) at 0.44% CuEq, including 1.11 Blb of copper, 35.6 million pounds (Mlb) of cobalt, 1.41 million ounces (Moz) of gold, and 2.17 Moz of silver. (Table 1)

337 Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources, expressed in contained metal, total 3.21 Blb of 0.43% CuEq, including 1.31 Blb of copper, 44.5 Mlb of cobalt, 1.81 Moz of gold, and 2.88 Moz of silver. (Table 1)

509 Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources, expressed in contained metal, total 4.57 Blb of 0.41% CuEq, including 1.72 Blb of copper, 66.2 Mlb of cobalt, 2.77 Moz of gold, and 4.19 Moz of silver. (Table 1)

Scandium Resource: The deposit hosts 609 Mt in the Measured and Indicated categories (containing approximately 17,510 tonnes of scandium) and 504 Mt in the Inferred category (containing approximately 14,465 tonnes of scandium). Scandium has been incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate and under current processing constraints, is limited to 12.5% of tailings using internally generated acid. The scandium resource is estimated at 76 Mt Measured and Indicated at 28.8 g/t Sc (containing 2,189 tonnes of scandium) and 63 Mt Inferred at 28.7 g/t Sc (containing 1,808 tonnes of scandium).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the update of the Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) of its 100%-owned polymetallic Hat porphyry project (Hat), in northwestern British Columbia. With major content of copper, gold, cobalt and silver, as well as scandium, Hat becomes an important source of critical minerals.

Farshad Shirvani, president and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp commented, "Year by year, the size of the deposit was increased by very targeted drilling, bringing it to a footprint of about 1.6 km by 1.6 km. I appreciate my technical and management team in this endeavour. We've discovered numerous additional elements within the Hat deposit that will soon be unveiled, each further showcasing the deposit's uniqueness and enhancing the resource."

Summary of MRE for Hat Deposit:

Table 1: Hat MRE at a 0.2% CuEq Cut-Off Effective February 4, 2026,

(Base-Case Scenario to be Presented in the Technical Report)

Mineral

Resource

Classification Tonnage

(Mt) Average Grade Metal Content CuEq

(%) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Co

(%) Ag

(g/t) CuEq

(Blb) Cu

(Blb) Au

(Moz) Co

(Mlb) Ag

(Moz) Measured 272 0.44 0.22 0.18 0.008 0.37 2.61 1.11 1.41 35.6 2.17 Indicated 337 0.43 0.21 0.19 0.008 0.39 3.21 1.31 1.81 44.5 2.88 Total M+I 609 0.43 0.21 0.18 0.008 0.38 5.82 2.42 3.22 80.1 5.05 Inferred 503 0.41 0.18 0.19 0.008 0.38 4.57 1.72 2.77 66.2 4.19

Table 2: Hat MRE at a 0.2% CuEq Cut-Off as of February 4, 2026, Scandium Oxide Resources

Mineral

Resource

Classification Tonnage

(Mt) Sc Tonnage1

(Mt) Average Grade

Sc (g/t) Metal Content

Sc2O3 2 (t) Measured 272 34 28.79 1,081 Indicated 337 42 28.76 1,334 Total M+I 609 76 28.77 2,415 Inferred 503 63 28.69 1,996

Notes:

1 Scandium tonnages represent 12.5% of the mineralized material by category, reflecting the proportion of tailings expected to be processed through a dedicated scandium leach circuit under current metallurgical design constraints.

2 Scandium oxide metal content have been calculated using the metallurgical recovery of 72% and conversion factor from Sc to Sc2O3 of 1.534.

Mineit's Qualified Person, Tomasz Wawruch, FAusIMM, completed the MRE, and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure related to the MRE contained in this news release. Mr. Wawruch is a senior geology and mineral resource consultant independent of Doubleview. Mr. Gilles Arseneau, PhD., P.Geo., of ARSENEAU Consulting Services Inc., provided an independent review of this MRE.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014), and CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines (2019).

The effective date of the MRE is February 4, 2026.

Metal contents have been calculated using the following metallurgical recovery factors: Cu = 85%, Au = 89%, Co = 78%, and Ag = 68%.

Economic assumptions used include US$4.80/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Co, US$3,200/oz Au, US$46/oz Ag, and a 2% NSR royalty.

Mineral Resources are reported within optimized open pit constraints and 0.2% CuEq cut-off grade, based on a C$7.93/t milled processing cost and C$2.90/t milled general and administrative cost, with a mining cost of C$3.01/t plus incremental mining cost increasing by C$0.015/t for every bench below the reference level of 1,125 mRL.

CuEq calculations do not include scandium. The formula used to calculate CuEq is:

CuEq = [(((Ag × 46.0 × 0.68)/31.1035) + ((Au × 3200 × 0.89)/31.1035) + 0.0001 × (Co × 20.0 × 0.78 × 22.0462) + 0.0001 × (Cu × 4.8 × 22.0462 × 0.85))/(4.8 × 22.0462 × 0.85)], where all input variables are expressed in (ppm) and CuEq is expressed in percent (%).

Rounding may result in minor variations between individual values and totals; such differences are not considered material to the MRE.

Mineral Resource classification reflects the level of geological confidence and satisfies the uncertainty criteria appropriate for exploration and resource development. Additional drilling will be required to reduce uncertainty to the level expected for production planning.

The MRE reflects the geological interpretation, drill-hole spacing, and estimation parameters available at the time of modelling. Any additional drilling is expected to influence the current outcome by improving confidence in the estimates and refining the geometry of the mineralized domains.

The Mineral Resource results are presented in situ within the optimized pit. Mineralized material outside the pit has not been considered as a part of the current MRE tabulation. Calculations used metric units (metres, tonnes, g/t).

A total of 97 diamond drill holes, comprising 49,548 m of core, were incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate. All drilling data used in the MRE were subject to standard QA/QC validation prior to inclusion.

The block model is defined relative to a model origin at UTM Zone 9N 346,750 E / 6,453,000 N / 0 (NAD 83). Parent blocks measure 15 × 15 × 15 m, totalling 136 × 150 × 75 blocks across extents of 2,040 m (X), 2,250 m (Y), and 1,125 m (Z). All volumes and estimates are constrained by these discretization parameters.

Figure 1: Plan View at 715 m ASL of the Block Model Showing the Distribution of Equivalent Copper Grade Within the Optimized 120 Kilotonne per Day (kt/d) Pit Shell Outline (UTM Zone 9N [NAD 83])

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/285247_b57c38042424daa0_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Cross-Section of East 348000 Looking West of the Block Model Showing the Distribution of Equivalent Copper Grade Within the Optimized 120 kt/d Pit Shell Outline (UTM Zone 9N [NAD 83])

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/285247_b57c38042424daa0_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Plan View at 715 m ASL of the Block Model Showing the Distribution of Equivalent Copper Classification Within the 120 kt/d Optimized Pit Shell Outline (UTM Zone 9N [NAD 83])

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/285247_b57c38042424daa0_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Cross-Section of East 348000 Looking West of the Block Model Showing the Distribution of Equivalent Copper Classification Within the 120 kt/d Optimized Pit Shell Outline (UTM Zone 9N [NAD 83])

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/285247_b57c38042424daa0_004full.jpg

The Hat Deposit

The Hat Claims property consists of 16 mineral tenures covering 13,823.09 hectares north of the Golden Bear mine road in northwest B.C. For additional information please visit www.doubleview.ca.

Mineit Consulting Inc (Mineit) prepared the MRE in accordance with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves on Mineral Resources and Reserves. A Technical Report in support of the MRE will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) within 45 days.

Tomasz Wawruch, FAusIMM, of Mineit, is the Qualified Person for the MRE, and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure related to the MRE contained in this news release. Mr. Wawruch is a geology and mineral resource consultant independent of Doubleview. Gilles Arseneau, PhD., P.Geo of ARSENEAU Consulting Services Inc. provided an independent peer review of the MRE and did not identify any fatal flaws with the resource model prepared by Tomasz Wawruch.

With respect to the Hat Project metallurgical studies, EUR ING Andrew Carter, B.Sc., CEng., MIMMM QMR, MSAIMM SME, of Magister Metallurgy, is Doubleview's Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; he has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. Mr. Carter is independent of Doubleview.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), the OTCQB (OTCQB: DBLVF), the Berlin Stock Exchange [GER: A1W038], and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange [1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires, and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. The Company increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver properties-collectively critical minerals-and through the application of advanced, state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the Mineral Resource Estimate and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

