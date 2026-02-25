

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.773 billion, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $1.398 billion, or $1.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The TJX Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $17.743 billion from $16.350 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.773 Bln. vs. $1.398 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $17.743 Bln vs. $16.350 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.97 To $ 0.99 Next quarter revenue guidance: 2 % To 3 %



