

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices declined for the third straight month in January, driven by the sharp decline in energy prices, the statistical office INE said Wednesday.



Producer prices fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in January, following December's 3.0 percent decrease. This was the third straight month of decline.



Data showed that energy prices registered a double-digit decline of 10.6 percent in January. Meanwhile, prices of capital and consumer goods grew 2.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively. Prices of intermediate goods gained 0.2 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices advanced 0.5 percent, marking the second consecutive increase. Prices had increased 0.4 percent in December.



