Alisa Bank Plc: Inside information: The CEO of Alisa Bank Plc Sampsa Laine leaves his position

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDER INFORMATION 25.2.2026 AT 13.15 EET

The Board of Directors of Alisa Bank Plc and Sampsa Laine, have reached a mutual agreement that Sampsa Laine will leave his position as the CEO of the bank today.

The Board of Directors has initiated a search process for a new CEO.

CFO and Deputy CEO Kukka Lehtimäki will assume the duties of an interim CEO. As informed previously, Aki Gynther will assume the role of the Deputy CEO and an interim CEO during Lehtimäki's parental leave starting from March 16. 2026. Gynther's appointment is subject to the Finnish FSA's approval.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Alisa Bank employees I wish to thank Sampsa Laine for his contribution in developing the bank and executing its strategy. Laine's contributions form a solid basis for the bank's future, and the determination to execute Alisa Bank's growth strategy and to improve profitability will continue. I wish Sampsa all the best and good luck for the future", states Olli-Petteri Lehtinen, Chair of Alisa Bank Plc Board of Directors.

Alisa Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further information

Chair of the Board Olli-Petteri Lehtinen, tel. 050 3809948

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank Plc?is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com