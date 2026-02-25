Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABJ1 | ISIN: FI4000170915 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
25.02.26 | 16:03
0,182 Euro
-2,52 % -0,005
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALISA PANKKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALISA PANKKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1810,18216:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2026 12:15 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alisa Bank Plc: Inside information: The CEO of Alisa Bank Plc Sampsa Laine leaves his position

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDER INFORMATION 25.2.2026 AT 13.15 EET

The Board of Directors of Alisa Bank Plc and Sampsa Laine, have reached a mutual agreement that Sampsa Laine will leave his position as the CEO of the bank today.

The Board of Directors has initiated a search process for a new CEO.

CFO and Deputy CEO Kukka Lehtimäki will assume the duties of an interim CEO. As informed previously, Aki Gynther will assume the role of the Deputy CEO and an interim CEO during Lehtimäki's parental leave starting from March 16. 2026. Gynther's appointment is subject to the Finnish FSA's approval.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Alisa Bank employees I wish to thank Sampsa Laine for his contribution in developing the bank and executing its strategy. Laine's contributions form a solid basis for the bank's future, and the determination to execute Alisa Bank's growth strategy and to improve profitability will continue. I wish Sampsa all the best and good luck for the future", states Olli-Petteri Lehtinen, Chair of Alisa Bank Plc Board of Directors.

Alisa Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further information

Chair of the Board Olli-Petteri Lehtinen, tel. 050 3809948

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank Plc?is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.