Alisa Bank Plc: Aki Gynther is appointed Deputy CEO of Alisa Bank Plc

Alisa Bank Plc's Board of Directors has today appointed Aki Gynther as deputy CEO starting from 16 March 2026. Gynther will serve as acting Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Team during CFO Kukka Lehtimäki's parental leave.

The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

