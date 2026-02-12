Anzeige
WKN: A2ABJ1 | ISIN: FI4000170915 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
12.02.26 | 18:59
0,196 Euro
-5,33 % -0,011
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALISA PANKKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALISA PANKKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1950,19618:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 17:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alisa Bank Plc: Aki Gynther is appointed Deputy CEO of Alisa Bank Plc

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12.2.2026 AT 17.52 EET

Alisa Bank Plc's Board of Directors has today appointed Aki Gynther as deputy CEO starting from 16 March 2026. Gynther will serve as acting Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Team during CFO Kukka Lehtimäki's parental leave.

The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

Further information

Sampsa Laine, CEO, Alisa Bank Plc, sampsa.laine@alisapankki.fi

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank Plc is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
