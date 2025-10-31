Alisa Bank Plc: Insider information: Alisa Bank Plc sells a significant part of its consumer loan portfolio to Bankaktiebolaget Nordiska (Publ)

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDER INFORMATION 31.10.2025 AT 16.40 EET

Alisa Bank Plc has on 6 October 2025, published its strategic decision to evaluate possibilities to withdraw from consumer loan business.

As part of this strategic decision, Alisa Bank Plc has on 31 October 2025 signed a Receivable Purchase Agreement to sell a significant part of its consumer loan portfolio to Bankaktiebolaget Nordiska (Publ) (Sweden).

The size of the loan portfolio to be sold equals to approximately 75% of Alisa Bank Plc's consumer loan portfolio. The purchase price of approximately €51 million will be paid in cash. The transaction is conditional on an approval from the Swedish FSA (Finansinspektionen), and is estimated to have a positive impact on Alisa Bank Plc's result for financial year 2025. The positive impact on profit will be specified during the sales process and will be published after the conditions for the sale have been fulfilled.

Gradual withdrawal from the consumer financing is estimated to support the bank's strategical decision to focus on providing financial services to SME companies and on BaaS (Banking as a service) collaborations.

More information

Sampsa Laine, CEO, Alisa Bank Plc, sampsa.laine@alisapankki.fi

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank Plc is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com