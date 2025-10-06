Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A2ABJ1 | ISIN: FI4000170915 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
06.10.25 | 19:00
0,194 Euro
-6,40 % -0,013
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.10.2025 16:50 Uhr
Alisa Bank Plc: Kukka Lehtimäki appointed as Deputy CEO of Alisa Bank Plc

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6.10.2025 AT 17:50 EEST

Kukka Lehtimäki has been appointed as Deputy CEO of Alisa Bank Plc starting 7.10.2025. Lehtimäki is Alisa Bank Plc's CFO and member of the Management Team, and she has worked at Alisa Bank since 2022.

The former Deputy CEO, Juha Saari has resigned from his position in Alisa Bank.

The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

More information

Sampsa Laine, CEO, Alisa Bank Plc, sampsa.laine@alisapankki.fi

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank Plc is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com

