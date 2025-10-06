Alisa Bank Plc: Kukka Lehtimäki appointed as Deputy CEO of Alisa Bank Plc

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6.10.2025 AT 17:50 EEST

Kukka Lehtimäki has been appointed as Deputy CEO of Alisa Bank Plc starting 7.10.2025. Lehtimäki is Alisa Bank Plc's CFO and member of the Management Team, and she has worked at Alisa Bank since 2022.

The former Deputy CEO, Juha Saari has resigned from his position in Alisa Bank.

The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

Alisa Bank Plc is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com