Alisa Bank Plc: Discontinuation of the performance-based share incentive plan 2024-2028 and preparation of a replacement incentive scheme

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23.10.2025 AT 12.30 EEST

The Board of Directors of Alisa Bank Plc has decided to discontinue the company's performance-based share incentive plan 2024-2028, which was established in August 2024 for the company's management and key employees. The current long-term incentive plan no longer serves the company's strategic objectives.

No new rewards will be granted under the plan, and no payments will be made from it.

The Board of Directors has initiated the preparation of a new, replacement incentive scheme intended for the company's management and key employees. One of the company's key goals for 2026 is to strengthen profitable growth, and the renewed incentive model will be designed to support this development.

Further information

Sampsa Laine, CEO, Alisa Bank Plc, sampsa.laine@alisapankki.fi

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank Plc is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com

