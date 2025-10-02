Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 11:40
14,025 Euro
+0,14 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,03014,05011:43
14,02514,04511:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 10:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alisa Bank Plc: Alisa Bank and Nordea will start collaboration - Alisa Bank to offer invoice financing for Nordea's entrepreneur clients

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDER INFORMATION 2.10.2025 AT 11.00 EEST

Nordea and Alisa Bank Plc have signed a strategic co-operation agreement aimed at providing invoice financing services for Nordea's entrepreneur clients through Alisa Bank's technology.

The agreement covers the development and provision of invoice financing services for Nordea's entrepreneur clients. The service package strengthens cash flow management by enabling the rapid and flexible conversion of accounts receivable into cash. This solution improves Nordea's entrepreneur client's liquidity and simplifies cash flow management, supporting business growth and everyday financial operations.

"As a result of a comprehensive tendering process, we chose to partner with Alisa Bank, which, as an agile operator, can offer entrepreneurs an easy solution for working capital needs. What convinced Nordea about Alisa Bank was its digital approach, ability to integrate with financial management software, and fast access to financing, features our customers value," says Nina Luomanen, Head of Business Banking at Nordea Finland.

"We are very pleased to begin collaboration with Nordea. Through this partnership, Alisa Bank's user-friendly invoice financing service will now be available for Nordea's entrepreneur clients. This makes working capital financing for these businesses faster, easier, and more flexible. It's great that together we can offer concrete support for business growth and daily operations. The partnership also marks a significant step in implementing and strengthening Alisa Bank's BaaS strategy," says Sampsa Laine, CEO of Alisa Bank Plc.

The planned partnership arrangement is expected to launch during October.

Further information

Sampsa Laine, CEO, Alisa Bank Plc, sampsa.laine@alisapankki.fi

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank Plc is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
