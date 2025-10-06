Alisa Bank Plc: Insider information: Alisa Bank Plc evaluates possibilities to withdraw from consumer loan business

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDER INFORMATION 6.10.2025 AT 17.35 EEST

The Board of Directors of Alisa Bank Plc has on 6.10.2025 decided to evaluate possibilities to withdraw from consumer loan business. The decision is in line with the bank's strategical decision to put increasing focus on transformation towards SME financing products and growing its own deposit offering.

A stepwise withdrawal is expected to take place during 2025 and 2026. The Board estimates the withdrawal to have a positive impact on Alisa Bank's 2025 profit before taxes and non-recurring items.

More information

Sampsa Laine, CEO, Alisa Bank Plc, sampsa.laine@alisapankki.fi

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank Plc is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com