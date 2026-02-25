Vancouver, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) (FSE: Y4Y) (OTCQB: FCHDF) ("Fairchild" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce receipt of an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Arrow Project. The report was completed by RESPEC of Reno, Nevada as part of Fairchild's requirements to finalize its previously-announced acquisition of the property.

Report Highlights:

Table 1: Golden Arrow Project Total Gold and Silver Resources



Cutoff

Classification oz AuEq/ton Tons oz AuEq/ton oz Au/ton ounces Au oz Ag/ton ounces Ag Measured Variable* 2,198,000 0.029 0.025 54,000 0.37 822,000 Indicated Variable* 12,897,000 0.022 0.019 241,000 0.27 3,504,000 Measured and Indicated Variable* 15,376,000 0.023 0.019 296,000 0.28 4,362,000 Inferred Variable* 8,648,000 0.010 0.007 60,000 0.27 2,322,000 *Based on cutoff grades of 0.005 oz AuEq/ton for oxide and 0.006 oz AuEq/ton for sulfide



Notes :

The estimate of mineral resources was done by Michael S. Lindholm, CPG of RESPEC in Imperial tons. In-situ mineral resources are classified in accordance with CIM Standards The base case reported mineral resources at a gold price of $3,000/oz Au has an effective date of February 16, 2026. Tabulations comprise all model blocks at variable cutoff grades within the $3,000/oz Au optimized pits. Pit optimizations used a throughput rate of 10,000 tons/day; assumed metallurgical recoveries of 70% for gold in oxide material and 60% for gold in sulfide material, for crushed ore, and 45% for silver in both oxide and sulfide material; waste mining costs of US$3.00/ton mined; crushing, stacking and heap leaching costs of US$8.20/ton; and general and administrative costs of $1.14/ton The average grades of the tabulations are comprised of the weighted average of block-diluted grades within the optimized pits. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Rounding may result in apparent discrepancies between tons, grade and metal content.

Table 2: Golden Arrow Sensitivity Evaluation by Gold Equivalent Price at a Cutoff Grade of 0.005 oz AuEq/ton

Sensitivity Case Classification Cutoff Grade oz AuEq/ton Tonnage Tons Gold Grade oz Au/ton Contained Gold oz Au Silver Grade oz Ag/ton Contained Silver oz Ag Sensitivity Case at $2,400/oz Gold Measured & Indicated 0.005 13,247,000 0.020 264,000 0.290 3,845,000 Inferred 0.005 6,165,000 0.007 43,000 0.244 1,504,000 Sensitivity Case at $2,700/oz Gold Measured & Indicated 0.005 14,046,000 0.020 277,000 0.286 4,018,000 Inferred 0.005 7,001,000 0.007 50,000 0.247 1,729,000 Sensitivity Case at $3,000/oz Gold Measured & Indicated 0.005 15,376,000 0.019 296,000 0.284 4,365,000 Inferred 0.005 9,402,000 0.007 61,000 0.262 2,463,000 Sensitivity Case at $3,300/oz Gold Measured & Indicated 0.005 15,886,000 0.019 301,000 0.282 4,481,000 Inferred 0.005 10,161,000 0.007 66,000 0.263 2,672,000 Sensitivity Case at $3,600/oz Gold Measured & Indicated 0.005 16,163,000 0.019 305,000 0.281 4,543,000 Inferred 0.005 10,685,000 0.006 68,000 0.262 2,799,000 Sensitivity Case at $3,900/oz Gold Measured & Indicated 0.005 16,427,000 0.019 308,000 0.279 4,586,000 Inferred 0.005 11,068,000 0.006 71,000 0.262 2,900,000

Notes:

The estimate of resource sensitivity cases was done by Michael S. Lindholm, CPG of RESPEC in Imperial tons. All sensitivity cases were derived from the block model from which Golden Arrow mineral resources were reported and are classified in accordance with CIM Standards. All sensitivity cases were tabulated within pits optimized using the parameters in Table 14-8 at variable gold prices. The potential for fluctuating mining, processing, materials, labor, etc. costs is not factored into the sensitivity analysis. All oxide and sulfide material at a cutoff grade of 0.005 oz AuEq/ton is combined in the tabulations for al sensitivity cases, and the different cutoff grades that would be applied to each redox type for reported resources are not taken into account. None of the tabulations in Table 14-18, including the sensitivity case at $3,000/oz AuEq, can be directly compared to the tabulations at variable cutoff grades in Table 14-10 through Table 14-17. Tabulations at higher and lower gold prices than $3,000/oz Au are presented to demonstrate sensitivities to fluctuating gold prices Tabulations at gold prices lower than $3,000/oz Au represent subsets of the material contained within the optimized pit within which current Golden Arrow mineral resources are reported Tabulations within pits at gold prices higher than $3,000/oz Au reflect the potential for increased resources, although Fairchild is not relying on increases that might result from increasing gold and silver prices in the future. Rounding may result in apparent discrepancies between tons, grade, and metal content.

Post-Acquisition Next Steps:

Initiation of a PEA with strong emphasis on metallurgy.

Bulk Sampling with primary objective to better understand why the calculated head grades for samples subjected to historical column testing ranged from 0.039 to 0.077 oz Au/ton (Jack S. McPartland, 2008), which were significantly higher than the Golden Arrow resources discussed in this report. Further metallurgical testing will also be required to determine the effects of gold grade and sulfide content on heap leach recoveries.

Thorough review and ranking of significant exploration targets inventory.

Nikolas Perrault, CFA, Executive Chairman of Fairchild, stated: "The filing of this comprehensive technical report will allow the Company to expeditiously wrap up its acquisition of this very promising asset and proceed with its rapid advancement towards mine development."

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101

The Technical Report has been written to comply with the reporting requirements of the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 'Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects' and 'Form 43-101F1 Technical Report' (NI 43-101 or the Instrument, 2011). The Technical Report can be found under the Company's issuer profile at SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

Richard R. Redfern, M.S., C.P.G. No. 10717, an independent Consulting Geologist for Fairchild and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a public company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development of copper, gold and silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is committed to identifying and developing high-quality resource properties in Nevada with strong geological resource potential. Its strategy focuses on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and responsible development practices.

Fairchild Gold's recently assembled trinity of Nevada properties includes Nevada Titan, Fairchild's flagship property, located in the Goodsprings Mining District, Nevada, an area known for historical high-grade copper-gold-PGEs mining. In more recent times, Nevada Titan was also highlighted for its near surface Antimony and Cobalt potential. That was followed by a MOU towards the acquisition of the Golden Arrow property in the prolific Walker Lane Shear Zone, encompassing two principal resource areas, Gold Coin and Hidden Hill, with a combined measured + indicated and inferred resource base outlined in an NI 43-101 report written by Mine Development Associates.

Finally, Fairchild's Carlin Queen property, an advanced-stage gold-silver project located at the intersection of the Carlin and Midas-Hollister gold trends. Fairchild Gold is leveraging the potential of all these three properties by utilizing the outstanding mineral resources support Nevada provides.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the potential of the Golden Arrow Project and strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, https://fairchildgold.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285188

Source: Fairchild Gold Corp.