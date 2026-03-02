Vancouver, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) (FSE: Y4Y) (OTCQB: FCHDF) ("Fairchild" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed an increase in the size of its Nevada Titan property (the "Nevada Titan Property" or the "Property") in southwestern Nevada. The expanded land position strengthens Fairchild's control over prospective ground and supports the Company's ongoing efforts to systematically advance priority exploration targets.

Property Expansion

Fairchild has completed an expansion of the Nevada Titan Property through claim staking, increasing the property footprint to approximately 25.3 sq. km/6251.7 sq. acres. The newly added ground is contiguous to the Fairchild's existing land position and was selected to provide improved coverage over interpreted geological and geophysical features considered relevant to the Company's target concepts.





Engagement of KLM Geoscience for CSAMT Survey

Fairchild has engaged KLM Geoscience to conduct a Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotellurics (CSAMT) geophysical survey on the Nevada Titan Property. CSAMT is an advanced electromagnetic method that transmits a controlled audio-frequency signal into the ground from a grounded dipole source and measures the resulting electric and magnetic field responses at receiver stations to map subsurface resistivity structures. This approach can effectively image geological features and potential mineralization at depths typically ranging from tens to thousands of meters.

Ore Target Types

The CSAMT survey will focus on verifying three high-priority magnetic targets previously identified through geology and drone magnetic surveys on the Property. The Nevada Titan project has an important potential for porphyry copper-gold systems, but also for local high-grade vein-type copper-gold-silver-cobalt-antimony vein systems. The Company expects CSAMT resistivity imaging to assist in refining target geometries, depth extensions, mineral potential, and in improving the prioritization of areas for planned IP (induced polarization) surveys.

Survey Timing

Field operations commenced on February 25, 2026, and are expected to proceed over the next two weeks, subject to weather and field conditions.

Next Steps

Upon completion, the Company intends to integrate CSAMT results with existing datasets, including prior magnetic and IP interpretations and ongoing geological compilation, to refine target models and support planning for subsequent exploration activities.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

Richard R. Redfern, M.S., C.P.G. No. 10717, an independent Consulting Geologist for Fairchild and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a public company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development of copper, gold and silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is committed to identifying and developing high-quality resource properties in Nevada with strong geological resource potential. Its strategy focuses on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and responsible development practices.

Fairchild Gold's recently assembled trinity of Nevada properties includes Nevada Titan, Fairchild's flagship property, located in the Goodsprings Mining District, Nevada, an area known for historical high-grade copper-gold-PGEs mining. In more recent times, Nevada Titan was also highlighted for its near surface Antimony and Cobalt potential. That was followed by a MOU towards the acquisition of the Golden Arrow property in the prolific Walker Lane Shear Zone, encompassing two principal resource areas, Gold Coin and Hidden Hill, with a combined measured + indicated and inferred resource base outlined in an NI 43-101 report written by Mine Development Associates.

Finally, Fairchild's Carlin Queen property, an advanced-stage gold-silver project located at the intersection of the Carlin and Midas-Hollister gold trends. Fairchild Gold is leveraging the potential of all these three properties by utilizing the outstanding mineral resources support Nevada provides.

