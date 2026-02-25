

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation moderated in January to the lowest level in ten months, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.5 percent rise in December.



Moreover, this was the lowest inflation rate since March 2025, when prices had risen 2.2 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.7 percent from last year, and transport charges were 1.6 percent more expensive. On the other side, information and communication costs dropped 2.6 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 2.7 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, the HICP edged up 0.3 percent in January.



