Technip Energies awarded a major LNG contract for the North Field West project by QatarEnergy

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE), as leader of a joint venture (T.ENCCCGAC JV) with Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) and Gulf Asia Contracting (GAC), has been awarded a major1 Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract by QatarEnergy for the onshore LNG facilities of the North Field West (NFW) project.

This award covers the delivery of 2 mega trains, each with a capacity of 8 MTPA2 of liquefied natural gas, as a replication of the 2 trains under construction by Technip Energies and CCC for the North Field South (NFS) project. Similar to North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS), NFW will capture and sequestrate an additional 1.1 MTPA of CO 2 to bring the total to 2.2 MTPA from NFS and NFW combined.

This expansion project will produce approximately 16 MTPA of LNG, and together with NFE and NFS projects, will increase Qatar's total LNG export capacity from 77 MTPA to 142 MTPA.

Qatar is a country of strategic importance to Technip Energies, having maintained a strong local presence since 1986.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: "We are honored by QatarEnergy's continued trust, which further reinforces our long-term strategic partnership built on shared values, performance, delivery predictability, and a common vision for the future of LNG. This award reflects not only the continuity of our engagement across the North Field developments, but also a crucial contribution to meeting growing global LNG demand. Building on our leadership in LNG and, together with our long-standing partners CCC and GAC, we are proud to continue delivering world-class LNG facilities that combine scale, efficiency, and significantly reduced carbon intensity."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

1 A "major" award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing above €1 billion of revenue- This award was recorded in Q1 2026 in the Project Delivery segment.

2 Million tons per annum