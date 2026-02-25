Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Announces Capital Deployment Strategy Outlook for 2026

- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES -

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") ( CSE:ROBO - FWB:0XM1 - OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce its capital deployment strategy outlook for 2026.

Humanoid Global intends to pursue a strategic acquisition or joint venture as the primary focus of its near-term growth strategy within the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector. The Company's objective is to establish and operate a core business within the humanoid robotics value chain, spanning enabling hardware, software, and integrated system capabilities that support the development, deployment, and scaling of embodied AI platforms. Establishing an operating presence in select segments of this value chain is intended to provide Humanoid Global with greater operational control and direct participation as the global humanoid robotics market, currently estimated at approximately US$ 2-3 billion, is projected to expand to approximately US$ 200 billion by 20351. Any prospective transaction remains subject to completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, and receipt of all required regulatory and exchange approvals.

"Establishing ownership positions that enable Humanoid Global to help shape the development and commercialization of technologies across the humanoid robotics value chain is a core priority as we assemble a portfolio with direct participation in the sector's long-term growth," said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global.

Humanoid Global intends to also diversify its portfolio into the Chinese humanoid robotics market as part of its broader global strategy, reflecting China's position as a leading center for production, deployment, and cost-efficient innovation. In 2025, China accounted for the vast majority of the approximately 13,000 humanoid robots shipped globally, and this early scale advantage is expected to compound over time, with the total number of robots in the country projected to reach approximately 648 million by 20502. Chinese manufacturers are already offering humanoid platforms at materially lower price points than Western counterparts, with entry-level models priced at approximately US$ 6,000 accelerating adoption across industrial and service applications3-

As part of its long-term capital deployment strategy, Humanoid Global recognizes defence and security as an emerging vertical for humanoid robotics, where embodied AI platforms can augment personnel and critical infrastructure in demanding and hazardous environments. Humanoid robots are poised to reshape labour dynamics in these settings by assuming high-risk tasks and reducing human exposure4. By targeting assets and partners developing production-grade systems suitable for such environments, Humanoid Global aims to position its portfolio within this specialized segment as governments expand investment in physical AI to enhance readiness, resilience, and national security.

"China has become a global leader in the scalable and cost-efficient production of humanoid robots, shaping how these systems are priced and adopted worldwide," said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. "At the same time, defence and security are emerging as important application areas for embodied AI, and building exposure across both ecosystems is a key part of our international portfolio strategy."

