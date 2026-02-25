Amerigo Resources Ltd: Amerigo Announces Strong 2025 Results & Quarterly Dividend

2025 Net Income of $35.4 million, EBITDA 1 of $89.8 million and Free Cash Flow to Equity 1 of $37.1 million





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce strong financial results for the year and three months ("Q4-2025") ended December 31, 2025. Dollar amounts in this news release are in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Amerigo's 2025 financial results included net income of $35.4 million, basic earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.22, EBITDA1 of $89.8 million and free cash flow to equity1 ("FCFE1") of $37.1 million. In 2025, Amerigo returned $20.4 million to shareholders through quarterly dividends and share buybacks. Additionally, a performance dividend of Cdn$0.05 per share was declared on December 17, 2025 and paid on January 15, 2026, marking Amerigo's second year of full deployment of all the elements of its Capital Return Strategy2 ("CRS").

"Amerigo delivered strong financial results in 2025, driven by exceptional operating performance from MVC and disciplined cost management across the business. Our operational resilience was supported by a year of rising copper prices, evidenced by a 9% increase in the average annual London Metal Exchange ("LME") copper price. Amerigo's operational leverage in this dynamic copper price environment continued to support the unique ability of the Company's Capital Return Strategy2 to promptly reward shareholders," said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo's President and CEO.

"In 2025, despite intra-year price volatility, Amerigo responded to rising copper prices by quickly increasing the quarterly dividend by 33% and declaring our second performance dividend. We reduced our annual share count by 2.8 million shares, and very importantly, we eliminated our debt, which will allow increased cash to flow directly to shareholders through the CRS," Ms. Davidson added.

"As we enter 2026, LME copper prices have reached historical highs, and we think these new price levels will persist due to solid market fundamentals and a repricing of real assets as currency debasement continues. This provides a solid environment for our business. Amerigo's low capital intensity enables us to efficiently convert operating performance into free cash flow, and our CRS remains a top corporate priority. We will continue to focus on reliability, asset integrity and long-term operational stability, all of which support our ability to generate and return capital to shareholders."

As reported in Amerigo's news release of January 13, 2026, copper production from Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company's wholly owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile, reached 62.2 million pounds ("M lbs") of copper (2024: 64.6 M lbs). MVC also produced 1.5 M lbs of molybdenum in 2025 (2024: 1.3 M lbs).

Financial results for Q4-2025 were strong and include net income of $17.9 million, EPS of $0.10, EBITDA1 of $38.1 million, and FCFE1 of $14.7 million.

On February 23, 2026, Amerigo's Board of Directors declared its eighteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend will be in the amount of Cdn$0.04 per share, payable on March 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 6, 20263. Amerigo designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time.

Based on Amerigo's December 31, 2025 share closing price of Cdn$4.54, the Cdn$0.04 quarterly dividend declared on February 23, 2026, represents an annual dividend yield of 3.5%.

This news release should be read with Amerigo's audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, available on the Company's website at www.amerigoresources.com and on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

2025 2024 Q4-2025 Q4-2024 MVC's copper price ($/lb)4 4.73 4.15 5.35 4.06 Revenue ($ millions) 227.3 192.8 79.8 50.8 Net income ($ millions) 35.4 19.2 17.9 2.4 EPS ($) 0.22 0.12 0.10 0.01 EPS (Cdn) 0.30 0.16 0.14 0.02 EBITDA1 ($ millions) 89.8 68.8 38.1 19.6 Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital1 ($ millions) 60.5 47.1 24.6 13.8 FCFE1 ($ millions) 37.1 27.8 14.7 8.0 At December 31,

2025 2024 Cash ($ millions) 40.3 35.9 Restricted cash ($ millions) - 4.4 Borrowings ($ millions) - 10.7 Shares outstanding at end of period (millions) 161.7 164.5



Highlights and Significant Items

Amerigo achieved solid financial performance in 2025, posting net income of $35.4 million (2024: $19.2 million), led by increases of $30.9 million in copper tolling revenue and $3.6 million in molybdenum revenue, and mitigated by increases of $12.8 million in tolling and production costs, $4.9 in deferred tax expense and $4.7 million in current income tax expense.





MVC's copper production was 62.2 million pounds ("M lbs") (2024: 64.6 M lbs) at an average MVC copper price of $4.73 per pound ("/lb") (2024: $4.15/lb).





Copper and molybdenum royalties paid to Codelco's Division El Teniente ("DET") in 2025 were $94.2 million (2024: $79.8 million).





EPS in 2025 was $0.22 (Cdn$0.30), compared to $0.12 (Cdn$0.16) in 2024.





The Company generated operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital 1 of $60.5 million in 2025 (2024: $47.1 million). Annual net operating cash flow was $43.7 million (2024: $59.8 million). Free cash flow to equity 1 was $37.1 million (2024: $27.8 million).





of $60.5 million in 2025 (2024: $47.1 million). Annual net operating cash flow was $43.7 million (2024: $59.8 million). Free cash flow to equity was $37.1 million (2024: $27.8 million). The Company repaid $11.5 million in debt (2024: $9.8 million), becoming debt-free in October 2025, and returned $20.4 million (2024: $21.2 million) to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks during the year.





2025 cash cost1 was $1.93/lb (2024: $1.89/lb). The $0.04/lb increase in cash cost was caused predominantly by a $0.09/lb increase in direct labour (including $0.06/lb associated with signing bonuses on MVC's 3-year plant operators' collective agreement), a $0.04/lb increase in power cost, a $0.04/lb increase in lime costs, a $0.03/lb increase in maintenance, and a $0.04/lb increase in other direct costs, offset by a $0.16/lb decrease in smelting and refining charges in response to the 2025 annual benchmark and a $0.09/lb increase in molybdenum by-product credits from stronger molybdenum production and prices.





On December 31, 2025, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $40.3 million and no restricted cash, compared with $35.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.4 million in restricted cash on December 31, 2024. Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) on December 31, 2025 was $10.9 million, up from a working capital deficiency of $6.5 million on December 31, 2024.





On December 31, 2025, the provisional copper price used by MVC was $5.35/lb. The final prices for October, November, and December 2025 sales will be the average LME prices for January ($5.94/lb), February, and March 2026, respectively. A 10% increase or decrease from the $5.35/lb provisional price used on December 31, 2025, would result in a $10.2 million change in revenue in the first quarter of 2026 ("Q1-2026") regarding Q4-2025 production.





Investor Conference Call on February 26, 2026

Amerigo's quarterly investor conference call will occur on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Participants can join by visiting https://emportal.ink/4nTAdr8 and entering their name and phone number.

The conference system will then call the participants and place them on the call instantly. Alternatively, participants can dial directly to be entered into the call by an Operator. Dial 1-888-510-2154 (Toll-Free North America) and state they wish to participate in the Amerigo Resources 2025 Earnings Call.

Interactive Analyst Center

Amerigo's public financial and operational information is available for download in Excel format through Virtua's Interactive Analyst Center ("IAC"). You can access the IAC by visiting www.amerigoresources.com under Investors > Interactive Analyst Center.

About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central ("MVC")

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate, and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; ARG: TSX; OTCQX: ARREF.

Summary Consolidated Statements of Financial Position December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

$ thousands $ thousands Cash and cash equivalents 40,313 35,864 Restricted cash - 4,449 Property plant and equipment 132,288 143,708 Other assets 45,140 21,450 Total assets 217,741 205,471 Total liabilities 102,617 100,682 Shareholders' equity 115,124 104,789 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 217,741 205,471 Summary Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Years Ended December 31, 2025

2024

$ thousands $ thousands Revenue 227,321 192,773 Tolling and production costs (160,137 - (147,364 - Other expenses (7,756 - (11,297 - Finance expense (1,725 - (2,198 - Income tax expense (22,269 - (12,674 - Net income 35,434 19,240 Other comprehensive income 268 984 Comprehensive income 35,702 20,224 Earnings per share - basic 0.22 0.12 Earnings per share - diluted 0.21 0.12 Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years Ended December 31, 2025

2024

$ thousands $ thousands Cash flow from operating activities 60,526 47,149 Changes in non-cash working capital (16,814 - 12,629 Net cash generated from operating activities 43,712 59,778 Net cash used in investing activities (11,887 - (9,341 - Net cash used in financing activites (27,398 - (29,401 - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,427 21,036 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 22 (1,420 - Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 35,864 16,248 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 40,313 35,864



1Non-IFRS Measures



This news release includes five non-IFRS measures: (i) EBITDA, (ii) operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital, (iii) free cash flow to equity ("FCFE"), (iv) free cash flow ("FCF") and (v) cash cost.

These non-IFRS performance measures are included in this news release because they provide key performance measures used by management to monitor operating performance, assess corporate performance, and plan and assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of Amerigo's operations. These performance measures are not standardized financial measures under International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for performance measures in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

(i) EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and administration and is calculated by adding depreciation expense to the Company's gross profit.



(Expressed in thousands) 2025 2024 Q4-2025 Q4-2024 - - - - Gross profit 67,184 45,409 32,388 13,736 Add: Depreciation and amortization 22,611 23,351 5,740 5,857 EBITDA 89,795 68,760 38,128 19,593



(ii) Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital is calculated by adding back the decrease or subtracting the increase in changes in non-cash working capital to or from cash provided by operating activities.



(Expressed in thousands) 2025 2024

Q4-2025 Q4-2024 - - - - Net cash provided by operating activities 43,712 59,778 23,667 20,973 Add (deduct): Changes in non-cash working capital 16,814 (12,629 - 974 (7,223 - Operating cash flow before non-cash working capital 60,526 47,149 24,641 13,750



(iii) Free cash flow to equity ("FCFE") refers to operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital, less capital expenditures, less borrowing repayments. FCFE represents the amount of cash generated by the Company in a reporting period that can be used to pay for the following:



a) potential distributions to the Company's shareholders and

b) any additional taxes triggered by the repatriation of funds from Chile to Canada to fund these distributions.

Free cash flow ("FCF") equals FCFE plus borrowing repayments.

(Expressed in thousands) 2025

2024

Q4-2025 Q4-2024 - - - - Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital 60,526 47,149 24,641 13,750 Deduct: Cash used to purchase plant and equipment (11,887 - (9,341 - (2,392 - (1,796 - Repayment of borrowings, net of new debt issued (11,500 - (9,994 - (7,500 - (4,000 - Free cash flow to equity 37,139 27,814 14,749 7,954 Add: Repayment of borrowings, net of new debt issued 11,500 9,994 7,500 4,000 Free cash flow 48,639 37,808 22,249 11,954



(iv) Cash cost is a performance measure commonly used in the mining industry that is not defined under IFRS. Cash cost is the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of by-product credits. Cash cost per pound produced is calculated by dividing cash cost by the pounds of copper produced.



(Expressed in thousands) 2025

2024

- - Tolling and production costs 160,137 147,364 Add (deduct): Smelting and refining charges 14,207 25,199 Transportation costs 1,598 1,645 Inventory adjustments (1,103 - (1,589 - By-product credits (26,471 - (22,856 - Depreciation and amortization (22,611 - (23,351 - DET royalties - molybdenum (5,430 - (4,466 - Cash cost 120,327 121,946 Copper tolled (M lbs) 62.21 64.56 Cash cost ($/lb) 1.93 1.89



2Capital returned to shareholders



The table below summarizes the capital returned to shareholders since the implementation of Amerigo's CRS in October 2021.

(Expressed in millions) Shares repurchased Dividends Paid Total - - - 2021 8.8 2.8 11.6 2022 12.3 15.8 28.1 2023 2.6 14.6 17.2 2024 1.8 19.4 21.2 2025 5.2 15.2 20.4 30.7 67.8 98.5



3Dividend dates

A dividend of Cdn$0.04 per share will be paid on March 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2026. Under the "T+1 settlement cycle", the Company's shares will commence trading ex-dividend at the opening of trading on March 6, 2026. Shareholders purchasing Amerigo shares on or after the ex-dividend date will not receive this dividend, as it will be paid to the selling shareholders. Shareholders purchasing Amerigo shares before the ex-dividend date will receive the dividend.

4MVC's copper price

MVC's copper price is the average notional copper price for the period before smelting and refining, DET notional copper royalties, transportation costs and excluding settlement adjustments to prior period sales.

MVC's pricing terms are based on the average LME copper price of the third month following the delivery of copper concentrates produced under the DET tolling agreement ("M+3"). This means that when final copper prices are not yet known, they are provisionally marked to market at the end of each month based on the progression of the LME-published average monthly M and M+3 prices. Provisional prices are adjusted monthly using this consistent methodology until they are settled.

Q3-2025 copper deliveries were marked to market on September 30, 2025, at an average provisional price of $4.54/lb and were settled in Q4-2025 as follows:

July 2025 sales settled at the October 2025 LME average price of $4.85/lb

August 2025 sales settled at the November 2025 LME average price of $4.90/lb

September 2025 sales settled at the December 2025 LME average price of $5.35/lb



Q4-2025 copper deliveries were marked to market on December 31, 2025, at an average provisional price of $5.35/lb and will be settled at the LME average prices for January ($5.94/lb), February and March 2026.

