Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

- GAAP EPS of $0.26 for the Quarter and $1.15 for the Year and Distributable EPS for the Quarter of $0.42 and $1.69 for the Year -
- Invested $12.7 Billion for the Year, Including $2.5 Billion in the Quarter; Second Largest Investment Year -
- Executed a Record $4.4 Billion of Capital Transactions in 2025 -
- Current Liquidity of $1.4 Billion -
- Consistent Dividend of $0.48 per Share for Over a Decade -
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. The Company delivered fourth quarter GAAP net income of $96.9 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $159.5 million. The Company's full year GAAP net income was $411.5 million, and Distributable Earnings was $615.5 million.
"2025 was a transition year for Starwood Property Trust. The good news is that the pieces remain in place to outperform for our shareholders in the long run. Our core businesses are positioned and are performing exceptionally well with notable progress across global commercial lending, infrastructure lending, conduit and special servicing, each delivering incredibly strong results for the year. Additionally, our residential lending portfolio increased in value over the year with the decline in rates," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"As major STWD shareholders ourselves, we have chosen to take the long view of how best to earn stable and attractive long-term returns for our shareholders. In this vein, despite the dilution we knew we would experience when we acquired the Fundamental net lease business, we were excited to add an earnings generator with reliable cash flows, driven by more than 17 years of lease duration and 2.3% contractual rent increases each year, which will be accretive long-term. We also increased our securitization pace across businesses and completed takeout refinancings, which led to higher than normal cash levels during the year. As we deploy this cash across our business lines, invest the committed but unfunded loan capital, scale our net lease business, and bring back the earnings power embedded in the nonaccrual and REO assets, we are confident in our ability to raise earnings in the future. We are real estate investors first and have proven our ability to add value to assets once they are in our control. We therefore are confident we have substantial earnings power built into our diversified company that will move us forward into a bright future," Mr. Sternlicht continued.
"Starwood Property Trust's proven and consistent access to the capital markets continues to differentiate our platform," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust. "We repositioned our balance sheet this year with extended duration and lower spreads, executing a record $4.4 billion of equity, unsecured debt and term loan debt, further strengthening our best-in-class balance sheet while maintaining our conservative leverage profile. We also completed or priced four securitizations, including our fourth commercial lending CLO, our sixth and seventh infrastructure CLOs, and our first Fundamental ABS transaction at record-tight spreads for that platform, positioning each of these businesses for further growth and positioning us to act quickly on compelling opportunities globally."
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of December 31, 2025, the Company has successfully deployed $115 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $30 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended December 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 311,500
$ 69,153
$ 43
$ 3,225
$ -
$ 383,921
$ -
$ 383,921
Interest income from investment securities
15,332
197
-
24,543
-
40,072
(35,506)
4,566
Servicing fees
112
-
-
37,726
-
37,838
(6,047)
31,791
Rental income
6,298
-
57,100
4,088
-
67,486
-
67,486
Other revenues
1,997
909
651
1,183
444
5,184
-
5,184
Total revenues
335,239
70,259
57,794
70,765
444
534,501
(41,553)
492,948
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
172
-
-
-
33,254
33,426
-
33,426
Interest expense
155,129
39,550
29,054
6,626
103,687
334,046
(198)
333,848
General and administrative
15,180
5,497
8,572
24,440
4,378
58,067
-
58,067
Costs of rental operations
4,861
-
7,551
3,070
-
15,482
-
15,482
Depreciation and amortization
2,841
10
26,558
1,422
251
31,082
-
31,082
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
11,142
(798)
-
-
-
10,344
-
10,344
Other expense
55
58
15
38
-
166
-
166
Total costs and expenses
189,380
44,317
71,750
35,596
141,570
482,613
(198)
482,415
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
42,052
42,052
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
1,617
-
1,617
(859)
758
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
1,972
-
-
(2,433)
-
(461)
682
221
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
30,574
-
-
13,228
-
43,802
-
43,802
Income from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
37,604
-
-
37,604
-
37,604
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
-
3,641
-
560
-
4,201
(520)
3,681
Gain (loss) on sale of investments and other assets, net
165
-
(1)
10,060
-
10,224
-
10,224
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
12,688
50
3,886
(303)
(8,418)
7,903
-
7,903
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
6,900
(292)
(1)
-
-
6,607
-
6,607
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(326)
(1,893)
-
(90)
-
(2,309)
-
(2,309)
Other (loss) income, net
(29,009)
-
(763)
1
-
(29,771)
-
(29,771)
Total other income (loss)
22,964
1,506
40,725
22,640
(8,418)
79,417
41,355
120,772
Income (loss) before income taxes
168,823
27,448
26,769
57,809
(149,544)
131,305
-
131,305
Income tax provision
(10,066)
(299)
(1,850)
(6,724)
-
(18,939)
-
(18,939)
Net income (loss)
158,757
27,149
24,919
51,085
(149,544)
112,366
-
112,366
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(5)
-
(10,712)
(4,734)
-
(15,451)
-
(15,451)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 158,752
$ 27,149
$ 14,207
$ 46,351
$ (149,544)
$ 96,915
$ -
$ 96,915
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended December 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 158,752
$ 27,149
$ 14,207
$ 46,351
$ (149,544)
$ 96,915
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
4,629
-
-
4,629
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
(1,986)
6,650
-
4,664
Non-cash equity compensation expense
2,842
738
1,999
1,491
5,554
12,624
Management incentive fee
-
-
-
-
3,502
3,502
Depreciation and amortization
2,877
-
27,071
1,523
-
31,471
Straight-line rent adjustment
-
-
(460)
22
-
(438)
Interest income adjustment for loans and securities
5,457
-
-
8,023
-
13,480
Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments
10,066
299
(34)
6,724
-
17,055
Other non-cash items
5
-
(82)
(542)
-
(619)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(30,574)
-
-
(13,228)
-
(43,802)
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
11,142
(798)
-
-
-
10,344
Securities
(1,972)
-
-
2,433
-
461
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
(37,604)
-
-
(37,604)
Derivatives
(12,688)
(50)
(3,886)
303
8,418
(7,903)
Foreign currency
(6,900)
292
1
-
-
(6,607)
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
-
(3,641)
-
(560)
-
(4,201)
Sales of properties
-
-
-
(10,060)
-
(10,060)
Impairment of properties
26,766
-
-
-
-
26,766
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(879)
-
-
13,188
-
12,309
Securities
(594)
-
-
(19,930)
-
(20,524)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
47,297
-
-
47,297
Derivatives
12,336
37
(2,012)
(137)
(6,554)
3,670
Foreign currency
(793)
134
(2)
-
-
(661)
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
-
3,128
-
457
-
3,585
Sales of properties
-
-
-
3,192
-
3,192
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 175,843
$ 27,288
$ 49,138
$ 45,900
$ (138,624)
$ 159,545
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 0.46
$ 0.07
$ 0.13
$ 0.12
$ (0.36)
$ 0.42
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the year ended December 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 1,231,288
$ 272,282
$ 289
$ 14,650
$ -
$ 1,518,509
$ -
$ 1,518,509
Interest income from investment securities
78,961
649
-
97,824
-
177,434
(142,973)
34,461
Servicing fees
369
-
-
106,533
-
106,902
(20,359)
86,543
Rental income
27,266
-
135,255
19,919
-
182,440
-
182,440
Other revenues
9,854
3,855
1,472
5,387
1,768
22,336
-
22,336
Total revenues
1,347,738
276,786
137,016
244,313
1,768
2,007,621
(163,332)
1,844,289
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
701
-
-
-
136,564
137,265
-
137,265
Interest expense
682,813
155,212
71,400
29,341
339,031
1,277,797
(810)
1,276,987
General and administrative
59,545
20,979
17,323
93,152
17,810
208,809
-
208,809
Costs of rental operations
21,017
-
26,225
13,559
-
60,801
-
60,801
Depreciation and amortization
11,779
39
59,479
6,679
1,005
78,981
-
78,981
Credit loss provision, net
15,851
3,519
-
-
-
19,370
-
19,370
Other expense
103
4,104
(61)
203
-
4,349
-
4,349
Total costs and expenses
791,809
183,853
174,366
142,934
494,410
1,787,372
(810)
1,786,562
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
154,758
154,758
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
7,398
-
7,398
(1,508)
5,890
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
8,422
-
-
(16,803)
-
(8,381)
10,568
2,187
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
122,117
-
-
62,323
-
184,440
-
184,440
Income from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
46,953
-
-
46,953
-
46,953
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
2,708
3,892
-
9,249
-
15,849
(1,296)
14,553
Gain (loss) on sale of investments and other assets, net
32,875
-
(22)
10,060
-
42,913
-
42,913
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
(155,014)
38
(4,196)
(1,385)
33,289
(127,268)
-
(127,268)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
112,778
364
(198)
-
-
112,944
-
112,944
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net
20,447
(2,676)
-
(90)
-
17,681
-
17,681
Other (loss) income, net
(32,589)
-
(2,805)
2,428
-
(32,966)
-
(32,966)
Total other income
111,744
1,618
39,732
73,180
33,289
259,563
162,522
422,085
Income (loss) before income taxes
667,673
94,551
2,382
174,559
(459,353)
479,812
-
479,812
Income tax provision
(12,297)
(110)
(1,844)
(22,468)
-
(36,719)
-
(36,719)
Net income (loss)
655,376
94,441
538
152,091
(459,353)
443,093
-
443,093
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(15)
-
(25,488)
(6,046)
-
(31,549)
-
(31,549)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 655,361
$ 94,441
$ (24,950)
$ 146,045
$ (459,353)
$ 411,544
$ -
$ 411,544
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the year ended December 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 655,361
$ 94,441
$ (24,950)
$ 146,045
$ (459,353)
$ 411,544
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
18,546
-
-
18,546
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
(13,066)
272
-
(12,794)
Non-cash equity compensation expense
11,318
2,794
3,780
5,582
30,620
54,094
Management incentive fee
-
-
-
-
13,746
13,746
Depreciation and amortization
12,023
-
60,616
7,085
-
79,724
Straight-line rent adjustment
-
-
(153)
126
-
(27)
Interest income adjustment for loans and securities
23,300
-
-
39,750
-
63,050
Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments
12,297
110
(40)
22,468
-
34,835
Other non-cash items
15
-
(328)
(1,761)
-
(2,074)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(122,117)
-
-
(62,323)
-
(184,440)
Credit loss provision, net
15,851
3,519
-
-
-
19,370
Securities
(8,422)
-
-
16,803
-
8,381
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
(46,953)
-
-
(46,953)
Derivatives
155,014
(38)
4,196
1,385
(33,289)
127,268
Foreign currency
(112,778)
(364)
198
-
-
(112,944)
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
(2,708)
(3,892)
-
(9,249)
-
(15,849)
Sales of properties
(5,223)
-
21
(10,060)
-
(15,262)
Impairment of properties
26,766
-
-
-
-
26,766
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(2,435)
-
-
61,175
-
58,740
Securities
(1,355)
-
-
(35,012)
-
(36,367)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
110,569
-
-
110,569
Derivatives
70,004
186
(1,722)
(1,925)
(27,955)
38,588
Foreign currency
1,554
219
(199)
-
-
1,574
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
2,708
2,801
-
10,116
-
15,625
Sales of properties
(43,343)
-
(25)
3,192
-
(40,176)
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 687,830
$ 99,776
$ 110,490
$ 193,669
$ (476,231)
$ 615,534
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 1.89
$ 0.27
$ 0.30
$ 0.53
$ (1.30)
$ 1.69
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of December 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 74,534
$ 198,031
$ 70,900
$ 25,149
$ 130,866
$ 499,480
$ -
$ 499,480
Restricted cash
123,215
33,794
3,236
454
14,468
175,167
-
175,167
Loans held-for-investment, net
16,038,333
2,824,379
-
-
-
18,862,712
-
18,862,712
Loans held-for-sale
2,278,067
-
-
45,476
-
2,323,543
-
2,323,543
Investment securities
641,893
31,273
-
1,284,863
-
1,958,029
(1,657,029)
301,000
Properties, net
732,714
-
2,674,276
41,662
-
3,448,652
-
3,448,652
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
-
-
1,727,499
-
-
1,727,499
-
1,727,499
Investments in unconsolidated entities
8,514
57,997
-
33,203
-
99,714
(14,962)
84,752
Goodwill
-
119,409
-
140,437
-
259,846
-
259,846
Intangible assets, net
2,817
-
401,268
69,227
-
473,312
(37,253)
436,059
Derivative assets
27,157
-
-
201
18,455
45,813
-
45,813
Accrued interest receivable
157,116
4,424
442
562
135
162,679
-
162,679
Other assets
193,525
4,623
107,468
5,454
51,921
362,991
-
362,991
VIE assets, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
34,493,164
34,493,164
Total Assets
$ 20,277,885
$ 3,273,930
$ 4,985,089
$ 1,646,688
$ 215,845
$ 30,399,437
$ 32,783,920
$ 63,183,357
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$ 165,317
$ 32,732
$ 113,707
$ 60,423
$ 127,571
$ 499,750
$ -
$ 499,750
Related-party payable
-
-
-
-
31,662
31,662
-
31,662
Dividends payable
-
-
-
-
180,413
180,413
-
180,413
Derivative liabilities
72,351
-
-
-
11,632
83,983
-
83,983
Secured financing agreements, net
8,637,246
719,942
596,906
517,897
2,226,843
12,698,834
(19,886)
12,678,948
Securitized financing, net
2,224,239
1,645,536
1,261,678
-
-
5,131,453
-
5,131,453
Unsecured senior notes, net
-
-
-
-
4,283,836
4,283,836
-
4,283,836
VIE liabilities, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
32,803,806
32,803,806
Total Liabilities
11,099,153
2,398,210
1,972,291
578,320
6,861,957
22,909,931
32,783,920
55,693,851
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
-
-
364,118
-
-
364,118
-
364,118
Permanent Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
-
-
-
-
3,780
3,780
-
3,780
Additional paid-in capital
2,434,975
521,717
365,416
(814,760)
4,449,868
6,957,216
-
6,957,216
Treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(138,022)
(138,022)
-
(138,022)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
6,732,082
354,003
2,077,439
1,759,196
(10,961,738)
(39,018)
-
(39,018)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
11,560
-
-
-
-
11,560
-
11,560
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
9,178,617
875,720
2,442,855
944,436
(6,646,112)
6,795,516
-
6,795,516
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
115
-
205,825
123,932
-
329,872
-
329,872
Total Permanent Equity
9,178,732
875,720
2,648,680
1,068,368
(6,646,112)
7,125,388
-
7,125,388
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 20,277,885
$ 3,273,930
$ 4,985,089
$ 1,646,688
$ 215,845
$ 30,399,437
$ 32,783,920
$ 63,183,357
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.