WKN: A0N9JF | ISIN: US85571B1052 | Ticker-Symbol: VSP
Tradegate
25.02.26 | 15:55
15,010 Euro
-0,07 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,86514,94516:08
14,86514,94516:08
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

- GAAP EPS of $0.26 for the Quarter and $1.15 for the Year and Distributable EPS for the Quarter of $0.42 and $1.69 for the Year -

- Invested $12.7 Billion for the Year, Including $2.5 Billion in the Quarter; Second Largest Investment Year -

- Executed a Record $4.4 Billion of Capital Transactions in 2025 -

- Current Liquidity of $1.4 Billion -

- Consistent Dividend of $0.48 per Share for Over a Decade -

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. The Company delivered fourth quarter GAAP net income of $96.9 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $159.5 million. The Company's full year GAAP net income was $411.5 million, and Distributable Earnings was $615.5 million.

"2025 was a transition year for Starwood Property Trust. The good news is that the pieces remain in place to outperform for our shareholders in the long run. Our core businesses are positioned and are performing exceptionally well with notable progress across global commercial lending, infrastructure lending, conduit and special servicing, each delivering incredibly strong results for the year. Additionally, our residential lending portfolio increased in value over the year with the decline in rates," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"As major STWD shareholders ourselves, we have chosen to take the long view of how best to earn stable and attractive long-term returns for our shareholders. In this vein, despite the dilution we knew we would experience when we acquired the Fundamental net lease business, we were excited to add an earnings generator with reliable cash flows, driven by more than 17 years of lease duration and 2.3% contractual rent increases each year, which will be accretive long-term. We also increased our securitization pace across businesses and completed takeout refinancings, which led to higher than normal cash levels during the year. As we deploy this cash across our business lines, invest the committed but unfunded loan capital, scale our net lease business, and bring back the earnings power embedded in the nonaccrual and REO assets, we are confident in our ability to raise earnings in the future. We are real estate investors first and have proven our ability to add value to assets once they are in our control. We therefore are confident we have substantial earnings power built into our diversified company that will move us forward into a bright future," Mr. Sternlicht continued.

"Starwood Property Trust's proven and consistent access to the capital markets continues to differentiate our platform," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust. "We repositioned our balance sheet this year with extended duration and lower spreads, executing a record $4.4 billion of equity, unsecured debt and term loan debt, further strengthening our best-in-class balance sheet while maintaining our conservative leverage profile. We also completed or priced four securitizations, including our fourth commercial lending CLO, our sixth and seventh infrastructure CLOs, and our first Fundamental ABS transaction at record-tight spreads for that platform, positioning each of these businesses for further growth and positioning us to act quickly on compelling opportunities globally."

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13758021

The playback can be accessed through March 11, 2026.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of December 31, 2025, the Company has successfully deployed $115 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $30 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended December 31, 2025

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 311,500


$ 69,153


$ 43


$ 3,225


$ -


$ 383,921


$ -


$ 383,921

Interest income from investment securities

15,332


197


-


24,543


-


40,072


(35,506)


4,566

Servicing fees

112


-


-


37,726


-


37,838


(6,047)


31,791

Rental income

6,298


-


57,100


4,088


-


67,486


-


67,486

Other revenues

1,997


909


651


1,183


444


5,184


-


5,184

Total revenues

335,239


70,259


57,794


70,765


444


534,501


(41,553)


492,948

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

172


-


-


-


33,254


33,426


-


33,426

Interest expense

155,129


39,550


29,054


6,626


103,687


334,046


(198)


333,848

General and administrative

15,180


5,497


8,572


24,440


4,378


58,067


-


58,067

Costs of rental operations

4,861


-


7,551


3,070


-


15,482


-


15,482

Depreciation and amortization

2,841


10


26,558


1,422


251


31,082


-


31,082

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

11,142


(798)


-


-


-


10,344


-


10,344

Other expense

55


58


15


38


-


166


-


166

Total costs and expenses

189,380


44,317


71,750


35,596


141,570


482,613


(198)


482,415

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-


-


-


-


-


-


42,052


42,052

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-


-


-


1,617


-


1,617


(859)


758

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

1,972


-


-


(2,433)


-


(461)


682


221

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

30,574


-


-


13,228


-


43,802


-


43,802

Income from affordable housing fund investments

-


-


37,604


-


-


37,604


-


37,604

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

-


3,641


-


560


-


4,201


(520)


3,681

Gain (loss) on sale of investments and other assets, net

165


-


(1)


10,060


-


10,224


-


10,224

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

12,688


50


3,886


(303)


(8,418)


7,903


-


7,903

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

6,900


(292)


(1)


-


-


6,607


-


6,607

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(326)


(1,893)


-


(90)


-


(2,309)


-


(2,309)

Other (loss) income, net

(29,009)


-


(763)


1


-


(29,771)


-


(29,771)

Total other income (loss)

22,964


1,506


40,725


22,640


(8,418)


79,417


41,355


120,772

Income (loss) before income taxes

168,823


27,448


26,769


57,809


(149,544)


131,305


-


131,305

Income tax provision

(10,066)


(299)


(1,850)


(6,724)


-


(18,939)


-


(18,939)

Net income (loss)

158,757


27,149


24,919


51,085


(149,544)


112,366


-


112,366

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(5)


-


(10,712)


(4,734)


-


(15,451)


-


(15,451)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 158,752


$ 27,149


$ 14,207


$ 46,351


$ (149,544)


$ 96,915


$ -


$ 96,915

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended December 31, 2025

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 158,752


$ 27,149


$ 14,207


$ 46,351


$ (149,544)


$ 96,915

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-


-


4,629


-


-


4,629

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-


-


(1,986)


6,650


-


4,664

Non-cash equity compensation expense

2,842


738


1,999


1,491


5,554


12,624

Management incentive fee

-


-


-


-


3,502


3,502

Depreciation and amortization

2,877


-


27,071


1,523


-


31,471

Straight-line rent adjustment

-


-


(460)


22


-


(438)

Interest income adjustment for loans and securities

5,457


-


-


8,023


-


13,480

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments

10,066


299


(34)


6,724


-


17,055

Other non-cash items

5


-


(82)


(542)


-


(619)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

(30,574)


-


-


(13,228)


-


(43,802)

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

11,142


(798)


-


-


-


10,344

Securities

(1,972)


-


-


2,433


-


461

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


(37,604)


-


-


(37,604)

Derivatives

(12,688)


(50)


(3,886)


303


8,418


(7,903)

Foreign currency

(6,900)


292


1


-


-


(6,607)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

-


(3,641)


-


(560)


-


(4,201)

Sales of properties

-


-


-


(10,060)


-


(10,060)

Impairment of properties

26,766


-


-


-


-


26,766

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(879)


-


-


13,188


-


12,309

Securities

(594)


-


-


(19,930)


-


(20,524)

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


47,297


-


-


47,297

Derivatives

12,336


37


(2,012)


(137)


(6,554)


3,670

Foreign currency

(793)


134


(2)


-


-


(661)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

-


3,128


-


457


-


3,585

Sales of properties

-


-


-


3,192


-


3,192

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 175,843


$ 27,288


$ 49,138


$ 45,900


$ (138,624)


$ 159,545

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.46


$ 0.07


$ 0.13


$ 0.12


$ (0.36)


$ 0.42

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the year ended December 31, 2025

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 1,231,288


$ 272,282


$ 289


$ 14,650


$ -


$ 1,518,509


$ -


$ 1,518,509

Interest income from investment securities

78,961


649


-


97,824


-


177,434


(142,973)


34,461

Servicing fees

369


-


-


106,533


-


106,902


(20,359)


86,543

Rental income

27,266


-


135,255


19,919


-


182,440


-


182,440

Other revenues

9,854


3,855


1,472


5,387


1,768


22,336


-


22,336

Total revenues

1,347,738


276,786


137,016


244,313


1,768


2,007,621


(163,332)


1,844,289

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

701


-


-


-


136,564


137,265


-


137,265

Interest expense

682,813


155,212


71,400


29,341


339,031


1,277,797


(810)


1,276,987

General and administrative

59,545


20,979


17,323


93,152


17,810


208,809


-


208,809

Costs of rental operations

21,017


-


26,225


13,559


-


60,801


-


60,801

Depreciation and amortization

11,779


39


59,479


6,679


1,005


78,981


-


78,981

Credit loss provision, net

15,851


3,519


-


-


-


19,370


-


19,370

Other expense

103


4,104


(61)


203


-


4,349


-


4,349

Total costs and expenses

791,809


183,853


174,366


142,934


494,410


1,787,372


(810)


1,786,562

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-


-


-


-


-


-


154,758


154,758

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-


-


-


7,398


-


7,398


(1,508)


5,890

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

8,422


-


-


(16,803)


-


(8,381)


10,568


2,187

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

122,117


-


-


62,323


-


184,440


-


184,440

Income from affordable housing fund investments

-


-


46,953


-


-


46,953


-


46,953

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

2,708


3,892


-


9,249


-


15,849


(1,296)


14,553

Gain (loss) on sale of investments and other assets, net

32,875


-


(22)


10,060


-


42,913


-


42,913

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net

(155,014)


38


(4,196)


(1,385)


33,289


(127,268)


-


(127,268)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

112,778


364


(198)


-


-


112,944


-


112,944

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net

20,447


(2,676)


-


(90)


-


17,681


-


17,681

Other (loss) income, net

(32,589)


-


(2,805)


2,428


-


(32,966)


-


(32,966)

Total other income

111,744


1,618


39,732


73,180


33,289


259,563


162,522


422,085

Income (loss) before income taxes

667,673


94,551


2,382


174,559


(459,353)


479,812


-


479,812

Income tax provision

(12,297)


(110)


(1,844)


(22,468)


-


(36,719)


-


(36,719)

Net income (loss)

655,376


94,441


538


152,091


(459,353)


443,093


-


443,093

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(15)


-


(25,488)


(6,046)


-


(31,549)


-


(31,549)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 655,361


$ 94,441


$ (24,950)


$ 146,045


$ (459,353)


$ 411,544


$ -


$ 411,544

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2025

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 655,361


$ 94,441


$ (24,950)


$ 146,045


$ (459,353)


$ 411,544

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-


-


18,546


-


-


18,546

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-


-


(13,066)


272


-


(12,794)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

11,318


2,794


3,780


5,582


30,620


54,094

Management incentive fee

-


-


-


-


13,746


13,746

Depreciation and amortization

12,023


-


60,616


7,085


-


79,724

Straight-line rent adjustment

-


-


(153)


126


-


(27)

Interest income adjustment for loans and securities

23,300


-


-


39,750


-


63,050

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments

12,297


110


(40)


22,468


-


34,835

Other non-cash items

15


-


(328)


(1,761)


-


(2,074)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

(122,117)


-


-


(62,323)


-


(184,440)

Credit loss provision, net

15,851


3,519


-


-


-


19,370

Securities

(8,422)


-


-


16,803


-


8,381

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


(46,953)


-


-


(46,953)

Derivatives

155,014


(38)


4,196


1,385


(33,289)


127,268

Foreign currency

(112,778)


(364)


198


-


-


(112,944)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(2,708)


(3,892)


-


(9,249)


-


(15,849)

Sales of properties

(5,223)


-


21


(10,060)


-


(15,262)

Impairment of properties

26,766


-


-


-


-


26,766

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(2,435)


-


-


61,175


-


58,740

Securities

(1,355)


-


-


(35,012)


-


(36,367)

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


110,569


-


-


110,569

Derivatives

70,004


186


(1,722)


(1,925)


(27,955)


38,588

Foreign currency

1,554


219


(199)


-


-


1,574

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

2,708


2,801


-


10,116


-


15,625

Sales of properties

(43,343)


-


(25)


3,192


-


(40,176)

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 687,830


$ 99,776


$ 110,490


$ 193,669


$ (476,231)


$ 615,534

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 1.89


$ 0.27


$ 0.30


$ 0.53


$ (1.30)


$ 1.69

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment




As of December 31, 2025




(Amounts in thousands)









Commercial and

Residential
Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Assets:
















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 74,534


$ 198,031


$ 70,900


$ 25,149


$ 130,866


$ 499,480


$ -


$ 499,480

Restricted cash

123,215


33,794


3,236


454


14,468


175,167


-


175,167

Loans held-for-investment, net

16,038,333


2,824,379


-


-


-


18,862,712


-


18,862,712

Loans held-for-sale

2,278,067


-


-


45,476


-


2,323,543


-


2,323,543

Investment securities

641,893


31,273


-


1,284,863


-


1,958,029


(1,657,029)


301,000

Properties, net

732,714


-


2,674,276


41,662


-


3,448,652


-


3,448,652

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund

-


-


1,727,499


-


-


1,727,499


-


1,727,499

Investments in unconsolidated entities

8,514


57,997


-


33,203


-


99,714


(14,962)


84,752

Goodwill

-


119,409


-


140,437


-


259,846


-


259,846

Intangible assets, net

2,817


-


401,268


69,227


-


473,312


(37,253)


436,059

Derivative assets

27,157


-


-


201


18,455


45,813


-


45,813

Accrued interest receivable

157,116


4,424


442


562


135


162,679


-


162,679

Other assets

193,525


4,623


107,468


5,454


51,921


362,991


-


362,991

VIE assets, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


34,493,164


34,493,164

Total Assets

$ 20,277,885


$ 3,273,930


$ 4,985,089


$ 1,646,688


$ 215,845


$ 30,399,437


$ 32,783,920


$ 63,183,357

Liabilities and Equity
















Liabilities:
















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 165,317


$ 32,732


$ 113,707


$ 60,423


$ 127,571


$ 499,750


$ -


$ 499,750

Related-party payable

-


-


-


-


31,662


31,662


-


31,662

Dividends payable

-


-


-


-


180,413


180,413


-


180,413

Derivative liabilities

72,351


-


-


-


11,632


83,983


-


83,983

Secured financing agreements, net

8,637,246


719,942


596,906


517,897


2,226,843


12,698,834


(19,886)


12,678,948

Securitized financing, net

2,224,239


1,645,536


1,261,678


-


-


5,131,453


-


5,131,453

Unsecured senior notes, net

-


-


-


-


4,283,836


4,283,836


-


4,283,836

VIE liabilities, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


32,803,806


32,803,806

Total Liabilities

11,099,153


2,398,210


1,972,291


578,320


6,861,957


22,909,931


32,783,920


55,693,851

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests

-


-


364,118


-


-


364,118


-


364,118

Permanent Equity:
















Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
















Common stock

-


-


-


-


3,780


3,780


-


3,780

Additional paid-in capital

2,434,975


521,717


365,416


(814,760)


4,449,868


6,957,216


-


6,957,216

Treasury stock

-


-


-


-


(138,022)


(138,022)


-


(138,022)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

6,732,082


354,003


2,077,439


1,759,196


(10,961,738)


(39,018)


-


(39,018)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,560


-


-


-


-


11,560


-


11,560

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

9,178,617


875,720


2,442,855


944,436


(6,646,112)


6,795,516


-


6,795,516

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

115


-


205,825


123,932


-


329,872


-


329,872

Total Permanent Equity

9,178,732


875,720


2,648,680


1,068,368


(6,646,112)


7,125,388


-


7,125,388

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 20,277,885


$ 3,273,930


$ 4,985,089


$ 1,646,688


$ 215,845


$ 30,399,437


$ 32,783,920


$ 63,183,357

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
