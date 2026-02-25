Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Partnership with Technology Service Distributor AppDirect

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced their partnership with AppDirect, a Technology Service Distributor that connects businesses to the technology services they need to operate and grow.

This partnership expands Crexendo's national distribution footprint and accelerates go-to-market execution by enabling AppDirect's extensive advisor and reseller ecosystem to seamlessly source and deliver Crexendo's cloud communications solutions. AppDirect enables advisors, resellers, and service providers to source, sell, and manage technology solutions through an online marketplace. By partnering with AppDirect, Crexendo gains access to a broad ecosystem that makes it easier for partners to deliver Crexendo's cloud-based communications services to their customers.

AppDirect's marketplace empowers thousands of technology advisors and service providers to discover, quote, provision, and manage solutions through a unified platform. By integrating into this ecosystem, Crexendo strengthens its channel strategy and enhances scalability, positioning the Company to drive incremental revenue growth through an expanded indirect sales network.

"We are excited to partner with AppDirect and look forward to a successful partnership," said Theresa Weitzel, Director of Channel Sales at Crexendo. "This partnership supports our mission of supporting partner success while delivering immense value to customers."

"This partnership represents another important step in expanding Crexendo's distribution strategy and reinforcing our long-term growth initiatives," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo. "AppDirect's advisor community and marketplace capabilities provide a powerful channel to accelerate adoption of our cloud communications platform. We believe this relationship enhances our ability to scale efficiently while delivering meaningful value to partners, customers, and shareholders."

Korn added "This strategic relationship underscores Crexendo's continued focus on expanding its indirect channel distribution, increasing partner activation and engagement, driving scalable, capital-efficient revenue growth and strengthening our competitive position within the UCaaS market."

The partnership aligns two organizations committed to innovation, operational excellence, and enabling modern work environments through reliable, scalable cloud technology solutions.

"Partnering with Crexendo allows our advisors to deliver a robust, cloud-based communications platform that meets the evolving needs of today's businesses," said Jason DiFulvio, AVP Channel Sales for AppDirect. "Crexendo's technology, combined with our advisor ecosystem, creates a strong opportunity to drive customer success and mutual growth."

Crexendo looks forward to building a strong relationship with AppDirect and supporting partners and customers through this collaboration.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About AppDirect

AppDirect is a B2B subscription commerce platform company that brings together technology providers, advisors and businesses to simplify how they buy, sell and manage technology. More than 1,000 providers, 14,000 advisors and 16 million subscribers rely on the AppDirect ecosystem of subscription marketplaces to power their innovation, growth and success. For more information, visit www. appdirect.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "look forward," and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) expanding its reach and strengthening its ability to deliver cloud communication services through AppDirect's powerful, partner-driven marketplace; (ii) gaining access to a broad ecosystem that makes it easier for partners to deliver Crexendo's cloud-based communications services to their customers; (iii) its continued focus on growth, scalability, and partner success; (iv) its alignment with AppDirect in a shared commitment to innovation and supporting businesses with reliable technology solutions for modern work environments; (v) the anticipated success of the collaboration with AppDirect; (vi) delivering value to partners and customers through the partnership; and (vii) building a strong relationship with AppDirect and supporting partners and customers through the collaboration.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

