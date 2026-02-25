Lenovo Manufacturing Solutions Honored With Multiple Global Awards for Scalable AI-Powered Deployments

These accolades underscore the strength of Lenovo's AI-powered manufacturing solutions.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Lenovo Manufacturing Solutions has earned three prestigious global honors: Platinum Winner at the TITAN Business Awards for Business Technology Solutions, Manufacturing Solution, Product of the Year at the BIG Awards for Business, and the Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2025 in the AI - Manufacturing category.

These accolades underscore the strength of Lenovo's AI-powered manufacturing solutions and its ability to help customers enhance production quality, strengthen supply chain resilience, and modernize operations with smarter, more efficient, and secure technologies.

The BIG Awards recognize organizations and leaders that turn vision into performance, reshape markets, and drive positive change across industries. Lenovo Manufacturing Solutions was named Product of the Year, reflecting strong industry validation for its AI-powered capabilities that enable end-to-end automation, real-time data visibility, and advanced intelligence across warehouse automation, production lines, and supply chains.

The 2025 TITAN Business Awards celebrate global business leaders for entrepreneurial drive, corporate excellence, and international impact. Selected from more than 5,200 entries across 65 countries, Lenovo received the Platinum award in the Business Technology Solutions - Manufacturing Solution category, affirming its position among an elite group of organizations setting new benchmarks for innovation and excellence.

The Middle East Technology Excellence Awards honor outstanding achievements by both regional and international companies shaping the region's rapidly evolving technology landscape. Lenovo was recognized for its comprehensive, end-to-end manufacturing solutions that seamlessly integrate supply chain, shop floor, and warehouse operations.

Lenovo Manufacturing Solutions continues to deliver proven business outcomes through real-world deployments. By combining decades of manufacturing expertise with a global partner ecosystem, Lenovo enables manufacturers to boost productivity, improve efficiency, and advance sustainability by accelerating the shift toward the next era of intelligent, human-centric manufacturing.

"Our wins reflect not just our leadership in technology, but the trust our customers place in us to co-design AI-powered solutions that are practical, scalable, and built for real-world impact," said Andy Zheng, General Manager, Lenovo Manufacturing Solutions. "As a manufacturer ourselves, we understand first-hand the pressures organizations face to do more with less, to operate sustainably, and to keep people at the center of innovation. That perspective shapes our commitment to helping customers automate intelligently, build resilience, and move confidently into the next era of manufacturing."

Delivering measurable real-world impact for customers across industries

A widely recognized example of Lenovo's real-world impact is its collaboration with ST Logistics. Partnering with Lenovo, ST Logistics streamlined and integrated its systems while introducing Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to optimize routing, prioritize urgent shipments, and enhance workplace safety, laying the foundation for future innovation. As a result, the company reduced turnaround times and improved storage efficiency by increasing order processing by up to 40%, reducing energy consumption by 30%, and boosting workforce productivity by up to 30%. Hamarian Mohamad, General Manager, Homeland Security, ST Logistics said, "Choosing the right partner and technology was crucial-not just to enhance efficiency but to prepare for future automation and AI potential. Lenovo's capabilities best fit our visions and strategic plan for future development, delivering immediate benefits while integrating with our existing systems."

Lenovo has also recently completed a warehouse automation program for leading regional retailer, Guardian Health & Beauty, part of DFI Retail Group. The AI-led solution deploys a fleet of 47 autonomous robots to support warehouse operations, delivering tangible improvements in accuracy and efficiency. Proving to be another example of Lenovo's practical business impact, the solution led to an increase in goods picking accuracy, reaching almost 100%, and picking efficiency increasing by 35%. This innovation helped Guardian Malaysia secure the

In addition, Lenovo's enabled the leading Chinese dairy producer to derive actionable insights from daily user feedback through AI-powered social listening, while delivering a seamless customer experience across digital platforms. Lenovo also supported the deployment of a supply chain control tower that reduced shortages and overstock, mapped the end-to-end procurement-to-sales journey, and enabled more agile marketing and logistics planning. "Lenovo has extensive experience in AI and manufacturing and is actively exploring and building diverse AI capabilities. Over the past few years, we have collaborated with Lenovo to develop and continuously refine multiple applications. These capabilities have significantly improved employee efficiency and helped us better serve our customers." says Tiger Shang, General Manager of the Data Technology Center, Yili Group.

Together, these real-world deployments demonstrate how our AI-driven automation is accelerating the manufacturing industry's shift toward Industry 5.0 that emphasizes human-centricity in human-intelligent machine interactions.

Building on this momentum, Lenovo Manufacturing Solutions will continue to showcase how organizations can automate, sustain, and adapt for long-term productivity and growth at upcoming global platforms, including Lenovo Tech Day, LEAP in the Middle East, and Hannover Messe in Germany.

