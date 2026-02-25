HONG KONG, Feb 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Everest Medicines shareholders passed all proposed resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting (the 'EGM') held virtually on February 24, 2026, the company said in a filing.Per the voting results, shareholders formally approved, confirmed and ratified the Commercialization Service Agreement entered into with Hasten on 11 December 2025, along with the transactions contemplated thereunder. Resolutions regarding the grant of awards to the company's management and the adoption of the 2026 Share Scheme-including the associated mandate limits'were also passed at the meeting.The unified shareholder support signals strong investor confidence in the company's strategic direction and corporate governance. Following the approval, Everest Medicines is expected to improve utilization and productivity of its existing commercial platform, while strengthening its commercial capabilities and life-cycle management in support of its long-term development strategy.Source: Everest Medicines LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.