

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Non-visa nationals who try to enter the UK without an Electronic Travel Authorization, or ETA, will be barred under new rules coming into force.



From today, it will be mandatory for visitors to the UK to have obtained digital permission to travel. This means that airlines will prevent passengers from boarding if they do not have an ETA, eVisa or have other valid documentation.



Visitors from 85 countries, including nationals of the United States, Canada and France, are now legally required to have an ETA when travelling to the UK. An ETA, costing 16 pounds, permits multiple journeys, and lasts for 2 years or until the holder's passport expires - whichever is sooner.



The cost of an ETA is competitive and in line with other countries including the US ESTA, which costs $40 and the EU's ETIAS, which is expected to cost 20 EURO when it is implemented.



British and Irish citizens, including dual citizens, are exempt from needing an ETA but will be required to present either a valid British passport or Certificate of Entitlement when travelling to the UK. This is the same approach taken by other countries, including the US, Australia and Canada. At their own discretion, carriers may accept some expired British passports as alternative documentation.



Since its introduction in October 2023, more than 19 million visitors have successfully applied for ETA, according to the Home Office. As of January 2026, ETA has generated more than 383 million pounds in revenue which is reinvested in improving the UK's border and immigration system.



The enforcement of the ETA scheme is a significant step towards digitising the immigration system and paves the way for a contactless UK border in the future. The scheme also helps to keep the border secure, preventing individuals who pose a threat from entering the UK.



The UK has been phasing out physical documents for several years through the transition to eVisas, with over 10 million issued to date. eVisa holders, including those with EU Settlement Scheme status, need to keep their UK Visas and Immigration account up to date with their most recent passport details, to avoid travel disruption.



'As part of ongoing improvements to our services, from tomorrow (26 February), Certificates of Entitlement will be issued in digital format,' the Home Office said in a press release. This means that a certificate only needs to be applied for once, rather than expiring with the passport.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News