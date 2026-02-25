U.S. Soccer Foundation Receives $1.7 Million From MetLife Foundation To Bring Healthier Futures to Six Communities Across the U.S.

Partnership will foster the well-being of more than 220,000 young people and their families through sports, access to resources and safe spaces to play

MetLife Foundation announced a $1.7 million grant to U.S. Soccer Foundation, the national leader for sports-based youth development. This partnership will help improve the well-being of 220,000 young people, their families and local communities through the power of sports and mentorship, preparing them for more confident futures. This work will create more opportunities for people and communities to get involved in the excitement around the sport.

With 16 million youth in the U.S. lacking a mentor, the two-year partnership will train and equip teachers and coaches across MetLife communities to help fill this gap, including 850 in the New York and New Jersey area as part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation's evidence-based Soccer for Success program and Yes, Coach!TM movement. These programs equip coaches with essential youth development skills and empower teachers to use soccer to improve the physical and mental health of their students.

The partnership will create new safe spaces to play with the opening of six mini-pitches - small, hard-court fields - in cities nationwide. U.S. Soccer Foundation's evaluation of mini-pitches proved these spaces strengthen communities and expand opportunities with 86% of youth who have access to them demonstrating positive behaviors and 98% of residents reporting that their neighborhoods feel safer. To build on this impact, MetLife Foundation is supporting community-led soccer programming at additional locations through the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Just Ball program.

"We've seen how powerful sports can be, not just for kids, but for families and entire communities," said Tia Hodges, President and CEO of MetLife Foundation and Head of Corporate Giving and Employee Volunteerism at MetLife. "Together with U.S. Soccer Foundation, we're creating more opportunities to play and engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help young people and their communities build stronger futures."

U.S. Soccer Foundation and MetLife Foundation will open mini-pitches in Dallas, TX, and Philadelphia, PA, by the end of 2025. They plan to open additional locations in California, Georgia, New Jersey and New York in 2026. These will serve as community hubs, hosting ongoing soccer events and activities, with support from MetLife employee volunteers.

"Soccer is having a moment in our country, and we're proud to partner with MetLife Foundation to ensure this moment reaches millions of youth and families in under-resourced communities nationwide," said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "By creating safe places to play, expanding proven in- and after-school programs, and training more coaches to serve as mentors and community leaders, we're making sure the game leaves a lasting impact for generations to come."

MetLife Foundation's partnership with U.S. Soccer Foundation builds upon its recent $9 million commitment as a founding donor of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to expand access to quality education and soccer for young people around the world.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas - economic empowerment, financial health and resilient communities - while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife's long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since its inception, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $1 billion to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.metlife.org.

About U.S. Soccer Foundation

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities with access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

