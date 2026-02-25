Ashtead Group Plc - U.S. Listing Update - Approval and Publication of UK Prospectus and Details of Anticipated New York and London Listings

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

February 25, 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

U.S. Listing Update -Approval and Publication of UK Prospectus and Details of Anticipated New York and London Listings

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (the " Company") announces that its prospectus (the " Prospectus") prepared in connection with its proposed secondary listing in London has today been approved by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (the " FCA").

The Prospectus has been prepared in connection with the proposed admission of the Company's entire issued ordinary share capital (the " Sunbelt Rentals Common Stock") to the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the " LSE").

The Company has also received certification from the New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE") on January 27, 2026 that its application to list the Sunbelt Rentals Common Stock has been authorized, subject to the effectiveness of the Form 10 registration statement and satisfaction of customary listing requirements.

The Form 10 registration statement will become automatically effective on February 26, 2026. Trading in the Sunbelt Rentals Common Stock is expected to commence at the start of trading on the LSE at 8.00 a.m. (London time) and on the NYSE at 9.30 a.m. (New York time) on March 2, 2026, in each case under the ticker symbol "SUNB" with CUSIP number 866966 104, ISIN US8669661048 and SEDOL number BW5TBS0. The Sunbelt Rentals Common Stock will trade in U.S. Dollars on the NYSE and in pound sterling (through depositary interests representing shares of Sunbelt Rentals Common Stock) on the LSE.

Availability of the Prospectus

The Prospectus will shortly be available to view on Ashtead Group plc's website at: https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/shareholder-information/proposed-us-listing/ .

From March 2, 2026, the Prospectus will be available to view on the Company's website at: https://www.ir.sunbeltrentals.com .

A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities referenced herein.

Further announcements will be made in due course, as appropriate.

