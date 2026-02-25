Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
25.02.26 | 15:43
61,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,5061,0016:51
61,0061,5016:51
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 16:36 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - U.S. Listing Update - Approval and Publication of UK Prospectus and Details of Anticipated New York and London Listings

Ashtead Group Plc - U.S. Listing Update - Approval and Publication of UK Prospectus and Details of Anticipated New York and London Listings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

February 25, 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

U.S. Listing Update -Approval and Publication of UK Prospectus and Details of Anticipated New York and London Listings

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (the " Company") announces that its prospectus (the " Prospectus") prepared in connection with its proposed secondary listing in London has today been approved by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (the " FCA").

The Prospectus has been prepared in connection with the proposed admission of the Company's entire issued ordinary share capital (the " Sunbelt Rentals Common Stock") to the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the " LSE").

The Company has also received certification from the New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE") on January 27, 2026 that its application to list the Sunbelt Rentals Common Stock has been authorized, subject to the effectiveness of the Form 10 registration statement and satisfaction of customary listing requirements.

The Form 10 registration statement will become automatically effective on February 26, 2026. Trading in the Sunbelt Rentals Common Stock is expected to commence at the start of trading on the LSE at 8.00 a.m. (London time) and on the NYSE at 9.30 a.m. (New York time) on March 2, 2026, in each case under the ticker symbol "SUNB" with CUSIP number 866966 104, ISIN US8669661048 and SEDOL number BW5TBS0. The Sunbelt Rentals Common Stock will trade in U.S. Dollars on the NYSE and in pound sterling (through depositary interests representing shares of Sunbelt Rentals Common Stock) on the LSE.

Availability of the Prospectus

The Prospectus will shortly be available to view on Ashtead Group plc's website at: https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/shareholder-information/proposed-us-listing/.

From March 2, 2026, the Prospectus will be available to view on the Company's website at: https://www.ir.sunbeltrentals.com.

A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities referenced herein.

Further announcements will be made in due course, as appropriate.

Enquiries:

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations

Ashtead Group

+44 (0)20 7726 9700

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications Sunbelt Rentals

+001 (803) 833 9353


© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.