Digital Turbine, Inc.: Digital Turbine Appoints Ben John as Chief Technology Officer

The seasoned AI, Data, and AdTech veteran joins DT from Microsoft AI Copilot to help lead the next phase of innovation, building on continuous momentum and performance

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine , the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, is excited to announce the appointment of Ben John as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Joining the company at a period of accelerating growth, Ben will lead DT's global engineering, product architecture, data-first scaling, and AI-driven development to support its momentum.

Ben's career is defined by his ability to translate complex technology into real business outcomes. He has successfully built and scaled global engineering teams across multiple continents, navigated multi-billion dollar acquisitions, and built platforms that have shaped the global digital advertising and AI landscape.

"We are excited to welcome Ben to DT. His technical expertise and proven history of disruptive innovation align perfectly with our vision for the future," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. "His track record of driving scale through innovation will be instrumental in maintaining our momentum as we continue to bring premium data driven and AI experiences to mobile carriers, device manufacturers, app developers, advertisers and users worldwide."

With over 20 years of experience, Ben brings deep expertise in building large-scale AI and advertising platforms. He most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at Microsoft AI Copilot. Previously, he was Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Xandr, serving as CTO until its acquisition by Microsoft in 2022. Prior to that he was CTO of AppNexus, the world's largest independent programmatic marketplace for digital advertising including buy-side and sell-side advertising platforms. Ben holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science specializing in machine learning and big data mining and has served as Adjunct Faculty at New York University.

"Mobile is at the heart of our daily lives, and with the scale of the global mobile advertising market expected to exceed $640 billion by 2030, Digital Turbine is uniquely positioned in the ecosystem to continue to innovate and grow," said Ben John. "I am thrilled to join the team at this pivotal moment to harness AI and first-party data in ways that drive real value for mobile carriers, device manufacturers, app developers and advertisers. I could not be more energized about what this world-class global team will build together."

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is unifying the mobile ecosystem by connecting advertisers, app owners, and device partners through on-device integrations, direct app partnerships, and intelligence powered by the Ignite Graph and DT iQ - turning rich data into actionable insight and measurable performance while delivering the scale and performance of a walled garden without the walls. The company's technology is live on more than 1 billion devices and embedded across 80K+ apps, reaching over a billion users each month and enabling growth across the mobile experience. www.digitalturbine.com

