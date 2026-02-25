Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14MRK | ISIN: US25400W1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 4MD
Tradegate
25.02.26 | 08:10
3,425 Euro
-1,52 % -0,053
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL TURBINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL TURBINE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4313,47317:17
3,4313,47317:14
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 14:55 Uhr
5 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Digital Turbine, Inc.: Digital Turbine Appoints Ben John as Chief Technology Officer

The seasoned AI, Data, and AdTech veteran joins DT from Microsoft AI Copilot to help lead the next phase of innovation, building on continuous momentum and performance

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, is excited to announce the appointment of Ben John as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Joining the company at a period of accelerating growth, Ben will lead DT's global engineering, product architecture, data-first scaling, and AI-driven development to support its momentum.

Ben's career is defined by his ability to translate complex technology into real business outcomes. He has successfully built and scaled global engineering teams across multiple continents, navigated multi-billion dollar acquisitions, and built platforms that have shaped the global digital advertising and AI landscape.

"We are excited to welcome Ben to DT. His technical expertise and proven history of disruptive innovation align perfectly with our vision for the future," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. "His track record of driving scale through innovation will be instrumental in maintaining our momentum as we continue to bring premium data driven and AI experiences to mobile carriers, device manufacturers, app developers, advertisers and users worldwide."

With over 20 years of experience, Ben brings deep expertise in building large-scale AI and advertising platforms. He most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at Microsoft AI Copilot. Previously, he was Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Xandr, serving as CTO until its acquisition by Microsoft in 2022. Prior to that he was CTO of AppNexus, the world's largest independent programmatic marketplace for digital advertising including buy-side and sell-side advertising platforms. Ben holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science specializing in machine learning and big data mining and has served as Adjunct Faculty at New York University.

"Mobile is at the heart of our daily lives, and with the scale of the global mobile advertising market expected to exceed $640 billion by 2030, Digital Turbine is uniquely positioned in the ecosystem to continue to innovate and grow," said Ben John. "I am thrilled to join the team at this pivotal moment to harness AI and first-party data in ways that drive real value for mobile carriers, device manufacturers, app developers and advertisers. I could not be more energized about what this world-class global team will build together."

About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is unifying the mobile ecosystem by connecting advertisers, app owners, and device partners through on-device integrations, direct app partnerships, and intelligence powered by the Ignite Graph and DT iQ - turning rich data into actionable insight and measurable performance while delivering the scale and performance of a walled garden without the walls. The company's technology is live on more than 1 billion devices and embedded across 80K+ apps, reaching over a billion users each month and enabling growth across the mobile experience. www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine Media Contact:
Daniel Gal
[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.