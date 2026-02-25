Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
WKN: A1H5H7 | ISIN: CA02215R1073 | Ticker-Symbol: 53U
Tradegate
25.02.26 | 15:03
27,200 Euro
+0,74 % +0,200
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altus Group Limited: Altus Group Releases Q4 2025 U.S. Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group") (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate ("CRE") intelligence, today released its CRE Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report, covering U.S. transaction activity for Q4 2025.

In Q4 2025, the U.S. commercial real estate market recorded $179.9 billion in dollar value transacted*, a 20.7% increase from Q3 2025 and 20.2% from the prior year. Annual growth continues to be driven by industrial asset deals, surging 54.4% year-over-year to $44.9 billion and accounting for nearly a quarter of total activity in Q4 2025. Office (+14.9%) and multifamily (+14.2%) also showed strong annual growth in dollar-volume.

Cumulative properties transacted in 2025 totalled 176,445 across the United States, up 0.6% from 2024 and marking the first annual increase since 2021. Total transaction volume reached $560.2 billion, a 14.4% year-over-year gain and the second consecutive annual increase.

"With nearly 46,500 properties trading hands this past quarter, we're seeing improved growth rates, with a 3.9% rise over Q3 and 2.2% rise over the same period in 2024," said Cole Perry, Associate Director of Research at Altus Group. "If we look at 2025 as a whole, the four major property types recorded positive year-over-year price growth in every quarter for the first time since 2022."

Altus Group's transaction data analysis stands out from other industry reports by covering a broader range of transaction activity and segmenting the data at a very granular level. This quarterly report offers a comprehensive overview of national commercial sale transactions across major property sectors, focusing on transaction volume, pricing, and pacing, with further insights by property subtype and at the metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level. While other reports tend to focus on large transactions, this report takes a broader view of the market capturing single-asset transactions exceeding $100,000 in sale value.

To access the full Q4 2025 U.S. Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report, please click here.

*Note: Property- and transaction-level data are sourced from Altus Group's Reonomy dataset, which connects both public and private property data sources. In some cases, the authors applied estimates or adjustments to account for lagged reporting effects. The Q4 2025 data in the report should be interpreted as preliminary figures, which may be revised in future editions of the report as prior transactions are recorded or estimation methods are adjusted for accuracy.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate ("CRE") intelligence, anchored by ARGUS - the industry's go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. The world's CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change - helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jaime Bassett
Vice President, Communications, Altus Group
+1-416-641-9788
jaime.bassett@altusgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
