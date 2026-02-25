AB Artea bankas: Artea Bank Group's results for the twelve months of 2025

Strategy. The Artea Bank Group is successfully executing its strategic transformation: in 2025 the bank was rebranded and is on track to roll out a new core banking platform this year.

"In 2025 we maintained a sustainable growth pace. Although the Lithuanian economy began the year with strong momentum and slowed somewhat in the second half, consumer and business confidence rose overall, supported by higher consumption and investment.

This is reflected in our performance: as clients used banking, savings and investment products more actively, net fee and commission income continued to grow. The loan portfolio also expanded, particularly mortgages, supported by refinancing changes and favorable base interest rate trends.

Last year the bank rebranded as Artea - the new brand has successfully established itself in the market and, according to the latest data, is already recognized by more than 60% of consumers. This provides justified optimism that the strategic initiative has strengthened the bank's image and growth potential.

Our commitment to being closer to our customers will be reinforced by the introduction of a new banking platform this year, which will open up more possibilities for our clients.

While making significant investments in our strategic initiatives, we have maintained a clear focus on shareholder value creation, surpassing 20% once again last year. We also continue to strengthen shareholder returns through a balanced approach of share repurchases and dividend payments," says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Artea Bank.

The Artea Bank Group earned €60.7 million in unaudited net profit in 2025, 23% less than in 2024. Operating profit before impairment and income tax amounted to €78.1 million, down 27% compared to 2024 (€107.3 million).

Net fee and commission income increased by 6% year-on-year to over €30.9 million, while net interest income was down by 14% to €138.3 million.

Although in the final quarter of 2025 new lending volumes did not grow and the total loan portfolio remained stable, the portfolio increased by 8%, or €279 million over the full year. New lending agreements worth €1.6 billion were signed in 2025, up 4% from 2024 (€1.5 billion).

Quality of the loan portfolio remains strong: €0.7 million impairment loss provisions were formed in the last quarter of 2025 and total provisions for the year amounted to €4.6 million (€11.3 million in 2024). The Cost of Risk (CoR) ratio stood at 0.13% in 2025 (0.35% in 2024).

The deposit portfolio increased by 17% (€564 million) and exceeded €3.96 billion at the end of the year. Demand deposits grew by 30% (€474 million) to €2.07 billion, while term deposits increased by 5% (€88 million) to €1.88 billion.

Considering dividend policy, strong capital position and favorable operating environment, the Management Board of the Bank intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting a distribution of up to 70% of 2025 net profit: 50% as dividends and up to 20% for share buybacks to distribute excess capital and provide shares to employees as part of deferred variable remuneration.

The Group's cost/income ratio at the end of the year 2025 was 58.8% (47.1% in 2024) and return on equity was 10.4% (14.0% in 2024). Capital and liquidity positions remain strong. All regulatory requirements and prudential ratios are being met by a wide margin to ensure resilience to market volatility: Total Capital Ratio (TCR) stood at 21.2%¹ and Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 208%¹.

Income Statement (€'m) 2025 12M 2024 12M % ? Net Interest Income 138.3 160.2 -14% Net Fee and Commission Income 31.0 29.1 6% Other Income 20.5 13.7 50% Total Revenue 189.8 203.0 -6% Salaries and Related Expenses -55.1 -49.5 11% Other Operating Expenses -56.6 -46.1 23% Total Operating Expenses -111.7 -95.6 17% Operating Profit 78.1 107.3 -27% Provisions -3.9 -10.9 -64% Income Tax Expense -13.6 -17.7 -23% Net Profit 60.7 78.8 -23% Balance Sheet Metrics (€'m) 2025.12.31 2024.12.31 % ? Loan Portfolio 3 714 3 435 8% Deposit Portfolio 3 961 3 397 17% Equity 603 585 3% Assets under Management2 2 151 1 977 9% Assets under Custody 2 046 1 936 6% Key indicators 2025 12M 2024 12M - Net Interest Margin (NIM) 2.6% 3.7% -113bp Cost-to-Income Ratio (C/I) 58.8% 47.1% +1172bp Return on Equity (RoE) 10.4% 14.0% -359bp Cost of Risk (CoR) 0.1% 0.4% -23bp Total Capital Ratio (TCR)1 21.2% 22.8% -162bp

Overview of business segments

Corporate clients

The corporate loan portfolio grew by 6% (€108 million) to over €1.9 billion. New corporate financing volumes decreased by 6% to €0.9 billion in 2025 (€0.96 billion in 2024). Portfolio quality remained very strong, with a corporate loan CoR of 0.002%.

Growth was driven primarily by financing activities in renewable energy, transport, and retail sectors. The bank strengthened its position in priority sectors and increased its focus on larger companies with annual turnover of over €10 million.

Artea attracted 18% more new business clients in 2025 compared to 2024, while the total number of corporate clients increased by 2%. More than 30% of new business clients opened accounts online following enhanced remote onboarding.

Customer activity and loyalty remained a strategic focus: the share of most active clients reached 52%, and the Net Promoter Score (NPS) increased from 80 to 85. Increased activity positively impacted deposit portfolio, with non-financial corporate deposits growing by 37% to €1.1 billion.

The bank plans to expand its corporate lending in manufacturing, trade, renewable energy and transport sectors in 2026. A specialized credit product up to €200,000 for SMEs will be added to the offerings to enable faster and simpler financing without collateral.

Private clients

The retail loan portfolio increased by 12% in 2025, reflecting continued focus on retail banking. New mortgage agreements increased by 14% to € 242 million, while the mortgage portfolio grew by 14% (€126 million) to exceed €1 billion. Lower base interest rates and refinancing regulation changes encouraged customers to negotiate more favorable terms.

Asset Management and Life Insurance businesses were successfully integrated under the new Artea brand, including unified branding, customer service infrastructure, enhanced organisational structure and internal systems to deliver consistent customer experience and strengthen cross-sell opportunities.

A strategic partnership with Žalgiris Kaunas basketball team, one of Lithuania's most recognized sports brands, strengthened Artea image as a bank closer to everyone and introduced the brand to new customer segments.

Investing clients

In 2025, Artea Asset Management focused on process optimization. A cloud solution was implemented for fund valuation calculations, and the product offering was expanded with the new Global Equity Index Plus fund. Additionally, the Artea Emerging Markets Ex-Dictatorship Bond sub-fund became the first in Lithuania to offer a fund unit class paying quarterly coupons.

Assets under management in Pillar II pension funds grew by 11% to €1.3 billion, while third-pillar pension fund assets increased by 24%, reflecting stronger private investor activity in 2025. The third-pillar pension fund Artea Ambitious Active 16+ received the "Rising Star" award at the IPE European Pension Fund Awards-

Artea Bank maintained a leading position in Baltic capital markets, issuing public and private bonds worth of €240 million in 2025 while strengthening its market position, expanding the investor client base and increasing non-interest income.

1 preliminary data

2 includes assets managed by asset management and modernization funds

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447