Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Cybersecurity and Omega ATC Announce Technology Alliance Leveraging Nodeware to Deliver PCI DSS v4.0.1 Compliant Authenticated Vulnerability Scanning for Multi-Location Retailers

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / IGI Cybersecurity (Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCPK:IMCI) and Omega ATC today announced a technology alliance leveraging Nodeware, IGI's AI-driven platform, and Omega's PCI Level 1 service provider capabilities to help distributed, multi-location retail enterprises meet the authenticated vulnerability scanning requirements of PCI DSS v4.0.1.

"PCI DSS v4.0.1 fundamentally changes what 'good' vulnerability management looks like," said Andrew Hoyen, President at IGI Cybersecurity. "Retailers can no longer rely on periodic, unauthenticated scans. This alliance delivers continuous, authenticated visibility with consolidated reporting that saves countless hours: something traditional tools struggle to achieve in real-world retail environments. Partners like Omega are finding that Nodeware is quickly replacing more traditional solutions like Qualys and Tenable, as it delivers effortless deployment and lightweight, non-disruptive scanning."

The alliance is purpose-built for convenience and fuel retailers, where security programs must operate within restrictive network architectures, legacy point-of-sale systems, and proprietary third-party technologies. The combined offering has been validated against common point-of-sale (POS) environments used across these retail segments, reducing deployment complexity and operational friction. Under PCI DSS v4.0.1, organizations are required not only to perform authenticated scans, but also to maintain a documented vulnerability management program that tracks all identified vulnerabilities through remediation within defined timelines.

"PCI DSS v4.0.1 significantly raised the bar for vulnerability management, and for a multi-site retail environment like ours, traditional scanning approaches simply weren't practical," said Bryan Benner, VP of IT at Motomart, an Illinois-based 85 site convenience retailer. "The combined Omega and Nodeware solution gave us authenticated scans across our environment without disrupting store operations and overloading our POS devices. More importantly, it provided a clear, defensible way to prioritize and track vulnerabilities in a way that aligns with how PCI auditors now expect risk to be managed. Omega allows us to focus on our core business while fully bringing oversight to our vulnerability program, from identification to remediation. Their service is outstanding."

"Omega and Nodeware are addressing a real shift in AI-driven threats," said Ashwin Swamy, CEO of Omega ATC. "AI is accelerating the volume of newly discovered vulnerabilities and making them easier for attackers to exploit, which is why vulnerability exploitation has become the #2 method of initial access for hackers. This partnership is built to help retailers keep pace, because speed of detection and remediation now matters more than ever."

Colin Mayer, VP of Growth at Omega ATC, confirmed that the integrated approach will be incorporated into formal client documentation and rollout materials, with the goal of simplifying PCI DSS 4.0.1 adoption for multi-location retailers: "As part of this alliance, Omega has developed a reference architecture for consistent deployment across large, distributed store networks, with its security team managing the full vulnerability lifecycles from authenticated scanning to audit-ready PCI documentation."

The solution is immediately available to qualified retail organizations seeking to meet or exceed PCI DSS v4.0.1 authenticated vulnerability scanning and vulnerability management requirements. Omega and Nodeware see an aggressive rollout and rapid adoption of this combined solution in distributed retail for 2026.

About IGI Cybersecurity

Headquartered in Pittsford, New York, with a remote workforce spanning the United States, IGI Cybersecurity (IGI) is a leading cybersecurity technology and services provider, dedicated to helping organizations navigate the complexities of modern cyber threats. IGI offers a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity services, including penetration testing, CMMC readiness, compliance readiness, third-party risk management, and virtual CISO (vCISO) services, as well as its flagship product, Nodeware. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com.

About Nodeware

Nodeware is an award-winning AI-driven continuous vulnerability management platform that helps businesses reduce their cyber risk, all with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. Nodeware features a multitenant dashboard, streamlined deployment, and the ability to scan both internal and external IPs. It provides a comprehensive asset inventory, deep scan information with actionable remediation guidance for identified vulnerabilities, and built-in patch management for Windows. Nodeware is available globally and is supported and developed by US-based support and development teams. Learn more at nodeware.com.

About Omega ATC

Omega ATC simplifies cybersecurity and PCI compliance for multi-location retailers by combining deep retail expertise with AI-driven security operations. Level 1 merchants trust Omega for the industry's widest PCI DSS v4.0.1 addressability, LLM-powered security intelligence that explains threats in plain language, and automation that accelerates detection and response in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. Built for complex POS and corporate environments, Omega enables lean IT teams to protect distributed enterprises efficiently and at scale.

