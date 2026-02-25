

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New projections show that 6 in 10 women are expected to develop at least one form of cardiovascular disease over the next 25 years, according to a recent statement, which also warns that the condition is likely to appear at younger ages.



According to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association, published in Circulation, nearly one-third of girls aged 2 to 19 could have obesity by 2050, which is projected to grow significantly, from 19.6 percent to 32 percent. Obesity is one of the three major risk factors for cardiovascular disease.



For the statement, the researchers used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2015-2020), which collects information from adults and children about their health and diet. They also used data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (2015-2019), a government survey that gathers details from individuals, families, healthcare providers, and employers about healthcare use, costs, and insurance coverage.



Using past data from these two major national health surveys along with US Census population estimates, researchers predicted that the share of women with at least one type of cardiovascular disease will rise by more than one-third, from 10.7 percent in 2020 to 14.4 percent in 2050.



If current trends continue, high blood pressure among adult women is projected to increase from 48.6 percent in 2020 to 59.1 percent in 2050. Diabetes rates could rise from 14.9 percent to 25.3 percent, while obesity is expected to climb from 43.9 percent to 61.2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News