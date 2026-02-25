

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.943 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $1.708 billion, or $1.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.584 billion or $3.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $11.201 billion from $9.993 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.943 Bln. vs. $1.708 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.07 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $11.201 Bln vs. $9.993 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.11 To $ 3.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 11.03 B To $ 11.08 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News