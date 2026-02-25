Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - NamSys Inc. (TSXV: CTZ) ("NamSys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, announced today a special dividend of CAD$0.15 per common share of the Company to be paid on March 12, 2026, to holders of record of common shares on March 5, 2026. The dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In recognition of the Company's continued strong financial performance, the Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved this one-time, special dividend. The Board does not plan to make regular dividend distributions in the future, and no ongoing dividend strategy is currently in place.

About NamSys Inc.

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys's proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

