

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $305 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $318 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $386 million or $1.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.798 billion from $1.681 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.39 To $ 1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.79 B To $ 1.82 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.90 To $ 6.04 Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.3 B To $ 7.5 B



