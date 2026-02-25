Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial and operating results after the close of markets on Wednesday March 4, 2026. A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday March 5, 2026 to discuss the results:

Date: Thursday March 5, 2026



Time: 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT)



Registration: For Express Access and Calendar booking, visit our website to register at:

https://www.baytexenergy.com/investors/events-presentations



Dial-in: If you prefer to speak with an operator, dial:

1-647-846-2449 (International)

1-833-821-2925 (North America Toll-Free)



Webcast Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=SuCq95hl

An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com.

Baytex Energy Corp. is a Calgary-based energy company committed to driving shareholder value through disciplined execution. It operates a high-quality, high-return portfolio in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, featuring the Pembina Duvernay and heavy oil plays in Alberta and Saskatchewan. These core assets are backed by an extensive drilling inventory and consistently generate strong cash flow. Baytex's common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

