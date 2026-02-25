Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") announces that, in accordance with the provisions of its omnibus equity incentive plan, it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to purchase a total of 1,500,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share to certain consultants who have been engaged for capital markets advisory services. Certain Options will vest quarterly over a period of two years from the date of grant and certain Options will vest quarterly over a period of three years from the date of grant.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its CEO, Hratch Jabrayan, has acquired 644,992 Shares in the capital of the Company in the open market since February 9, 2026, the closing date of the Company's non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement"). The Shares were acquired at an average price of $0.09 per Share.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that certain insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 2,500,000 units of the Company in the Private Placement that closed on February 9, 2026. The participation by such insiders in the Private Placement constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. For details on the Private Placement, refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2026.

The purchase of securities of the Company by Mr. Jabrayan in the open market and by the insiders in the Private Placement reflects confidence in the intrinsic value of the stock and the near-term and long-term growth prospects of the Company.

With these purchases, insiders of the Company, in the aggregate, now own or control 11,430,671 Shares, representing approximately 11.80% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares as of February 25, 2026.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Existing Agency Inc. ("Existing Agency") of Toronto, Ontario, pursuant to which Existing Agency will provide the Company with marketing and media services (the "Services") for an initial term of six (6) months commencing February 23, 2026 and ending on August 23, 2026. The scope of the Services to be provided include webinars, press release distribution, content promotion across mining networks, forums, and active investor communities, video interviews.

The Company has agreed to pay Existing Agency a fee of $5,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, for the duration of the initial term. The Agreement may be renewed for an additional six (6) months by mutual agreement between the parties.

The Company will not issue any securities to Existing Agency as compensation for the services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Existing Agency does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

The contact information for Existing Agency is 1400 - 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1T1; contact: Cassandra Woloschuk, e-mail: cass@weareexisting.com, phone: 647-215-6243.

About Existing Agency Inc.

Existing Agency is a creative and digital agency dedicated to fuelling innovation, impact, and influence. As collaborative media strategists and brand builders, we combine visionary creativity with data-driven insights to craft impactful solutions across social media management, content creation, paid amplification, design, branding, video production, and web development. From mining companies to consumer-packaged goods brands, we work seamlessly across sectors to bring ideas to life through strategy-backed storytelling. With an in-house team handling everything from audience research and community growth to video production and website delivery, we empower brands to connect meaningfully, engage effectively, and grow sustainably.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 116.6sqkm (11,660 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the LPSE Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

