Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce it has initiated geophysical exploration evaluation of Glover Island over a multi-phase program beginning in 2026.

Key Highlights include:

Modernization and new evaluation of historic data - decades of historic exploration geophysical data on the island will be upgraded into a modern framework with modern modelling techniques.

Evaluation of Mag, VTEM, and IP data within geospatial framework to focus on historic prospects, LPSE resource, and untested areas, all incorporating new exploration data and building on insights with historic data.

Prioritization of new geophysical targets for Phase 2 Geophysical program in 2026.

Hratch Jabrayan, CEO of Galloper Gold commented: "Galloper is excited to develop it's geophysical program on Glover Island. This allows for a rich history of exploration geophysical data on the island to be evaluated and normalized using modern techniques. This will develop the technical foundation for Galloper Gold to generate a Phase 2 geophysical program, which will shape the 2026 drilling program with mineralization targets of high merit and informs with a focused exploration strategy."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bryan Sparrow, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Galloper Gold. Mr. Sparrow is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 116.6sqkm (11,660 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the LPSE Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

