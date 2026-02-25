

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $674.1 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $367.9 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Zoom Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $437.1 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $1.25 billion from $1.18 billion last year.



Zoom Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.40 To $ 1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.220 B To $ 1.225 B



For the full fiscal year 2027, the company expects revenue to be between $5.065 billion and $5.075 billion, and adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.77 and $5.81.



