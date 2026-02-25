

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a report by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple's upcoming M6 MacBook Pro could feature some of the biggest design changes in the product's history.



The report suggests the new model will include an OLED touchscreen and a Mac version of the Dynamic Island feature first introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro.



The Dynamic Island, a software-powered UI that visually blends the camera cutout into the interface, is expected to replace the larger notch on current MacBook Pro models.



The new design will feature a smaller hole-punch camera cutout, with the Dynamic Island integrating system alerts and live activities in a more interactive way.



While the headline change is the addition of an OLED touchscreen, the report stresses that macOS will not become 'touch-first.' Instead, touch will complement the keyboard and trackpad, with a dynamic UI that shifts between touch and pointer optimization.



The system will also gain contextual radial-style menus, enlarged menu bar controls, a touch-friendly emoji picker, and iOS/iPad-style gestures.



The move to an OLED display is expected to bring improvements in contrast, blacks, and HDR performance, bringing the MacBook Pro's display technology closer to high-end iPads and iPhones.



The M6 redesign is reportedly targeting a release in October or November of this year, even as the M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pros are expected to launch imminently.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News