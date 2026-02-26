

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Ferrovial SA (FRRVF.PK) revealed earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR888 million, or EUR1.24 per share. This compares with EUR3.239 billion, or EUR4.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to EUR9.627 billion from EUR9.148 billion last year.



Ferrovial SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



