Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical chips for datacom, telecom, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced vision applications, today announced the appointment of two seasoned technology executives to its senior management team. Jianhua Hu has been named Fab Director of the Company's Fremont wafer fabrication facility, and Robert Piper has been appointed Chief of Staff to the CEO.

Hu and Piper will play a key role in the execution of Enablence's strategic growth plan, with a focus on operational scaling, equipment onboarding, and capacity expansion at the Company's Fremont fab. Their appointments strengthen Enablence's leadership team as it accelerates manufacturing readiness to meet increasing demand from next-generation data centers and advanced sensing applications. Over the past two years, Enablence has introduced multiple new optical products, expanded strategic technology and manufacturing partnerships, and invested in advanced tooling and materials to enhance operational performance and boost capacity.

"I am pleased to welcome Jianhua and Bob to Enablence at this pivotal stage of our growth plan," said Todd Haugen, CEO of Enablence Technologies. "Jianhua brings deep experience driving operational excellence and consistently improving fab performance. Bob's leadership across global technology organizations will strengthen our execution discipline and operational rigor as we scale to support our expanding commercial opportunities in 2026 and beyond."

Robert Piper, Chief of Staff

Piper brings extensive commercial and operational leadership experience across advanced technology sectors, with a strong track record in supporting high-growth, Fortune 100 organizations. Prior to joining Enablence, he held senior positions at Microsoft, MPIRICA Health Analytics and Oracle, where he guided complex technology organizations through periods of rapid growth and operational transformation.

As Chief of Staff to the CEO, Piper will support global operations, manufacturing execution, and supply chain strategy, helping align cross-functional priorities as the Company scales.

Jianhua Hu, Ph.D., Fab Director

Hu will lead operations at Enablence's Fremont wafer fab and oversee capacity expansion across the Company's growing optical product portfolio. He brings more than 25 years of semiconductor and advanced manufacturing experience spanning semiconductor, solar, LED, and data storage technologies.

Prior to joining Enablence, Hu held fab and operational leadership roles at Western Digital, Applied Materials, Intevac Photonics, OptiSolar, and Tesla. He has extensive experience ramping both startup and established manufacturing organizations both publicly traded and privately held. Hu holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry and an M.A. in Physics from Harvard University, and a B.S. in Chemistry from Wuhan University.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets, and manufactures optical chips and subsystems based on planar lightwave circuit (PLC) technology. Its silicon-based optical solutions serve datacom, telecom, automotive, and AI-driven applications, with a primary focus on data center markets. The Company also supports emerging applications including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality systems. Enablence operates a proprietary, non-captive fabrication facility in Fremont, California, which also manufactures chips for select third-party customers.

