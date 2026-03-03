Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading provider of optical chips and sub systems that perform communications, sensing and computing for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications has filed its quarterly unaudited financial statements for the second quarter 2026 and related management's discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements"). Electronic copies of the Financial Statements are available (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Commenting on the Company's Second Quarter 2026 financial results, Enablence CEO, Todd Haugen said, "Despite significant strategic investments in new tooling and infrastructure to meet strong demand from customers, delays in onboarding these toolsets at our Fremont fab, combined with a one-time inventory adjustment, resulted in lower second-quarter revenue. Importantly, this is a short-term ramping issue in terms of timing and does not reflect the overall trajectory of the business. Consequently, revenue guidance for fiscal year 2026 has been updated to reflect the short-term adjustment. With tooling onboarding now complete and inventory levels normalized, we expect to accelerate capacity expansion and resume long-term, revenue growth."

"Though revenues declined in the second quarter, we are now better positioned to meet projected, long-term wafer capacity requirements and satisfy strong demand across our legacy datacom products as well as our AI and advanced vision solutions. We expect monthly wafer starts to increase from approximately 2,000 wafers per month to more than 4,000 wafers per month by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2027. All three of our businesses - communications, sensing, and compute - continue to demonstrate a strong order book. Reflecting the revised ramp timing, we have updated our fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $8 million ± $0.5 million. We remain highly confident in the long-range strategic growth plan," added Haugen.

Financial Highlights

Enablence is pleased to provide the following highlights for the Second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 (all dollar figures are expressed in thousands of United States dollars):

Revenue Growth: Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $2,152 as compared to $1,380 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $773 or 56%.

Gross Margin: The company's gross margin increased by $1,097, with a reported gross margin of $(757) for the quarter, compared to $(473) in the previous year. Gross margin percentages were (35%) and (34%)f or the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Net Loss Increase: Enablence reported a net loss of $6,291, compared to a $4,036 net loss in for same period last year, an increase of 56%. The higher loss was driven by investments in R&D and manufacturing capacity as demand for the product increases markedly.

Comprehensive Loss Position: The company's comprehensive loss increased to $7,231 for the quarter, compared to $1,887 in the same period last year. The impact of the USD strengthened the comprehensive loss position.

Continuing Investment: Investors continue to see evidence of gross margin and profit turnaround as evidenced by the accordion funding provided during the quarter.

The "Financial Highlights" above are qualified in their entirety by the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile. For additional information on the Company, please refer to the investor presentation of the Company, which is available on Enablence's website (www.enablence.com/investors) in the "Corporate - Investors" tab.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a few factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations are set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Enablence does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

# # #





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2725/286068_8be62e731474fbe8_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286068

Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.