DeFuniak Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Rebecca Haddock, founder of EquiTecs and the original developer of Equine Functional Taping (EFT), has achieved remarkable success with her book, Stick with Success: Equine Functional Taping Made Simple, which secured the #1 spot on Amazon shortly after its release. The book ranked #1 in Equine Health in the Kindle Store and Books, #1 Best Seller in Equine Medicine, and #1 New Release in Equine Medicine, indicating a strong debut.

Released on January 9, 2026, Stick with Success is a practical guide for horse owners, trainers, caretakers, and equine health professionals who want effective ways to support equine comfort and recovery. The book introduces readers to equine functional taping, a method developed by Haddock herself. This unique method addresses dysfunctions, injuries, and performance challenges while aligning with the horse's natural biomechanics.

Stick with Success is written as a hands-on resource. Unlike traditional theory-based manuals, it offers step-by-step taping instructions that are easy to follow, even for beginners. Haddock provides clear diagrams and illustrations to guide readers through applications for prevention, rehabilitation, and performance support. The book also includes real-life case stories based on the author's years of experience in barns, laboratories, and clinical environments.

The book also presents a holistic philosophy of equine care. Haddock emphasizes understanding how horses move, compensate, and communicate discomfort, encouraging readers to develop a more intuitive connection with their horses while using taping as a supportive tool.

Equine functional taping is becoming popular worldwide. EFT is now used by horse owners and professionals in more than 26 countries and is one of the fastest-growing modalities in modern horse care.

Through EquiTecs, the Equine Technologies Institute she founded, Haddock has expanded access to education, certification programs, taping tools, and advanced learning systems. These include her proprietary OIO (Observe • Interpret • Optimize) biomechanics taping modality, which focuses on identifying and addressing movement dysfunction at its source. EquiTecs also offers textbooks, application libraries, starter kits, and signature taping bundles that support both professionals and horse owners.

Stick with Success is a single, accessible resource from this rich pool of knowledge. It is ideal for readers who want practical guidance, and for professionals who want a better understanding of equine movement and care. With its growing readership, Stick with Success has become a significant reference for modern equine health.

The book is available in Kindle Edition and Print Replica format on Amazon.

About the Author

Rebecca Haddock has devoted her life to horses and to improving how they are cared for. After identifying gaps in traditional equine care, she developed the original Equine Functional Taping method and built globally recognized education and certification programs. As the founder of EquiTecs, she leads research-driven initiatives that support horse owners, veterinarians, and practitioners across disciplines.

